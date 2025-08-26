Wolves 3-2 West Ham: Jorgen Strand Larsen brace off the bench sends side through to Carabao Cup third round

Jorgen Strand Larsen came off the bench to score twice as Wolves came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 in the Carabao Cup as Graham Potter suffered defeat again.

The West Ham boss had appeared on course for a first win of the season after goals from Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta put his side in charge despite Rodrigo Gomes' opener but the game was transformed by Strand Larsen appearance off the bench.

The Norwegian has been a transfer target for Newcastle and showed just why with a smart finish on his weaker foot before nodding in the winner to the delight of the Molineux crowd who cheered loudly for their striker.

Both teams had come into this having lost their first two Premier League games but it is Vitor Pereira's team who have had the fillip of a cup win and progress to the third round. Potter's problems continue with a healthy contingent of away fans left unimpressed.

When is the third round draw? The draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports Footballon Wednesday night, following the conclusion of Grimsby vs Man Utd.

The ties will take place during the weeks commencing September 15 and September 22.

Player ratings Wolves: Johnstone (6), R Gomes (7), S Bueno (6), Agbadou (6), Mosquera (6), H Bueno (7), Andre (7), Bellegarde (6), Lopez (6), Arias (6), Hwang (5).



Subs: Doherty (6), Tchatchoua (7), J Gomes (7), Strand Larsen (9), Kalajdzic (6).



West Ham: Areola (5), Walker-Peters (6), Todibo (6), Mavropanos (6), Aguerd (6), Diouf (6), Rodriguez (5), Ward-Prowse (6), Soucek (7), Paqueta (7), Bowen (6).



Subs: Kilman (5), Wilson (n/a), Fullkrug (n/a).



Player of the match: Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Bowen involved in row with fan

The fractious atmosphere surrounding West Ham was summed up as captain Bowen became involved in a heated discussion with the club's own supporters. Bowen was quick to apologise on social media for his involvement in the exchange.

"Apologies to the fans for tonight's reaction," wrote Bowen. "I'm someone who is passionate and will fight every time I step on the pitch. But I need to set a better example and you fans know how much I love you and this club!

"We ride through the bad times together and I'll see you all on Sunday."

Team news headlines Wolves made eight changes to the team that were beaten at Bournemouth on Saturday with summer signing Fer Lopez making his first competitive start.



West Ham changed only four of the starting line-up that were well beaten by Chelsea on Friday evening with Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen both included.

Potter: We are all hurting

West Ham boss Graham Potter speaking in the press conference:

"Well, I have no idea what was said or anything. I just think our supporters have been fantastic. They're hurting of course because of the results we've had.

"And Jarrod obviously cares about the club, cares about the team. He gave everything tonight, again. It's just an exchange of views by people that care, so it is what it is."

He added: "Like I said, everybody's hurting, rightly so, because we haven't had the results we'd like. And that's normal.

"Jarrod been a fantastic captain, servant for the club, player, person. And like I said, it's just an exchange of views by people who care about the club."

Potter concluded: "The most important relationship in a football club is the one with the fans and the team. The fans are the most important people. So, you know, we need our fans.

"We need everybody to be together. We need everybody to stick together. That's one of the great things about West Ham. There's a family feel. We need everybody. The team's suffering at the moment.

"We all are. We're all hurting. I can assure you no-one's celebrating or happy about what we're doing. We're all in pain. You know, that's how it is. So, we need everybody to help. We need everybody's support. We need to push forward and on to the next match."

Pressure building on Potter

Wolves included perhaps only three players who would feature in their first-choice starting line-up in the Premier League with Pereira open about the fact that this competition is not his priority. That will make West Ham's defeat sting all the more.

Potter included key players Bowen and Paqueta from the start, such was his desire to secure that first victory of the season after those miserable defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea. It seemed to have paid off when they combined to put the Hammers in front.

But once Wolves brought their own big guns off the bench, West Ham wilted. As a result, a third consecutive defeat to start the season will only add to the frustration among supporters, evidenced by the angry exchanges with the fans at the end.

West Ham travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Defeat at the City Ground would make it a particularly long international break for them to stew on this false start to the campaign. Out of the Carabao Cup in the second round but with bigger concerns too.

Strand Larsen was always going to be part of the conversation at Molineux even had he not featured, such is the speculation surrounding a possible move to Newcastle. It is believed that the striker has not agitated to leave, focusing instead on his own game.

If Strand Larsen continues to deliver like this then the rewards will come. His first finish was a tricky one, the second was typical. A powerful forward but a mobile one, he was too strong for a tiring West Ham defence and was the difference between the teams.