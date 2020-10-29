Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace. Premier League.

Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

    Crystal Palace 0

      Latest Premier League Odds

      Wolves vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, kick-off

      Jonny remains out as Wolves monitor knocks; Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland all return for Crystal Palace; Follow Wolves vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live blog with highlights published one hour after the final whistle

      Thursday 29 October 2020 16:21, UK

      Crystal Palace&#39;s Jordan Ayew
      Image: Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew is set to return to face Wolves after testing positive for Covid-19

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday; Kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for Friday's Premier League visit of Crystal Palace.

      Boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed a number of players need to be assessed for knocks but he is expected to have close to a fully fit squad to pick from.

      Jonny remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

      preview image 1:54
      A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek seven of the Premier League

      Crystal Palace have been handed a number of fitness boosts ahead of their trip to Molineux. Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are fully fit after respective injuries while Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland are both available following their periods of Covid-19 self-isolation.

      James McCarthy has returned to training this week after sustaining an injury on international duty and Tyrick Mitchell will be subject to a late fitness test after taking a knock in training yesterday. However, Wayne Hennessey, Connor Wickham and Joel Ward remain out.

      How to follow

      preview image 2:56
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Fulham in the Premier League

      Follow Wolves vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel one hour after the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      preview image 2:57
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Wolves and Newcastle in the Premier League
      • Wolves have lost three of their last six league meetings with Crystal Palace (W2 D1), as many as they had in their previous 13 against the Eagles (W7 D3 L3).
      • Crystal Palace have won three of their last five away league games against Wolves (L2), though they did lose this exact fixture 0-2 in July last season.
      • Currently with 10 points this season courtesy of their three wins and one draw, Crystal Palace are looking to make it 13 points from their first seven games of a Premier League season for the first time ever.
      • Crystal Palace have won two of their last three away league games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 12 on the road. The Eagles have won 60% of their Premier League points this season in away games (6/10).
      • Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up 10 points from their six Premier League games this season - their best total at this stage of the season in the competition and their highest such total in a top-flight campaign since 1979-80 (13 pts, assuming 3/pts for a win).
      • Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their previous five Premier League games on Friday's (D3 L2) - it's the most a team has played on Friday without ever winning in the competition. Indeed, the Eagles have never won a top-flight game on Friday (D5 L6).
      • Since returning to the Premier League for the 2018-19 season, Wolves have failed to score a first half goal in 58 of their 82 matches, the most of any side in the competition over this period. Indeed, Wolves have failed to score a first half goal in each of their last five Premier League games.
      • Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has netted five goals in six Premier League games this season, one more than he managed in 38 in 2019-20. With five goals and one assist this term, the attacker is just one goal/assist off his total goal involvement tally from last season.
      • Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez has played 331 minutes against Crystal Palace without scoring in the Premier League - only versus Leicester City (360) and Manchester United (358) has he registered more minutes without a goal in the competition.
