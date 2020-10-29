Wolves vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday; Kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for Friday's Premier League visit of Crystal Palace.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed a number of players need to be assessed for knocks but he is expected to have close to a fully fit squad to pick from.

Jonny remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

1:54 A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek seven of the Premier League

Crystal Palace have been handed a number of fitness boosts ahead of their trip to Molineux. Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are fully fit after respective injuries while Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland are both available following their periods of Covid-19 self-isolation.

James McCarthy has returned to training this week after sustaining an injury on international duty and Tyrick Mitchell will be subject to a late fitness test after taking a knock in training yesterday. However, Wayne Hennessey, Connor Wickham and Joel Ward remain out.

How to follow

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Fulham in the Premier League

Follow Wolves vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel one hour after the final whistle.

Opta stats

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Wolves and Newcastle in the Premier League