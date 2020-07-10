Wolves vs Everton team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).
Team news
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will make a late decision on Adama Traore ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.
Winger Traore dislocated his left shoulder for the fourth time this season during Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United, but has been playing through the pain and could yet be included.
Fellow striker Pedro Neto, who missed the trip to Bramall Lane through injury, is one of a series of players nursing knocks, and Nuno will consider his options after training on Saturday.
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will make late checks on midfielder Andre Gomes and defender Mason Holgate.
An ankle injury forced Gomes out of Thursday's draw with Southampton, a match Holgate missed with a shin problem.
Midfielder Fabian Delph is still absent with a muscle problem.
How to follow
Wolves vs Everton is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am; Kick-off 12pm.
Opta stats
- Wolves are winless in their last four Premier League home games against Everton (D3 L1) since a 2-1 win in May 2004.
- Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 3-2 win at Goodison Park in September.
- Wolves have lost their last two Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 11 in the competition (W6 D4 L1). They last lost three in a row in November 2018.
- Away from home, Everton have won just two of their last seven Premier League games (D1 L4), with both victories coming against sides in the relegation zone. Indeed, against sides starting the day in the top half, Everton have won just three of their last 31 Premier League away games (D10 L18).
- Wolves have mustered just two shots on target across their last two Premier League matches, failing to register a single shot on target after half-time in both of those games.
- Wolves have used fewer players than any other Premier League side this season (20), while they have had six players play in all 34 games so far - more than any other side. Indeed, the most players a team has had play every game in a Premier League season is four - Aston Villa and Man Utd in 1992-93, Bolton in 2008-09 and Wolves themselves in 2018-19.