Wolves vs Everton team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton Sunday 12th July 11:30am

Team news

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will make a late decision on Adama Traore ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Winger Traore dislocated his left shoulder for the fourth time this season during Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United, but has been playing through the pain and could yet be included.

Fellow striker Pedro Neto, who missed the trip to Bramall Lane through injury, is one of a series of players nursing knocks, and Nuno will consider his options after training on Saturday.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will make late checks on midfielder Andre Gomes and defender Mason Holgate.

An ankle injury forced Gomes out of Thursday's draw with Southampton, a match Holgate missed with a shin problem.

Midfielder Fabian Delph is still absent with a muscle problem.

How to follow

