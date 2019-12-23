Wolves vs Man City preview

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is closing in on a return to full fitness

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Man City in the Premier League on Friday.

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Wolves as they prepare to face Manchester City and Liverpool in the space of less than 48 hours.

Willy Boly (fractured fibula) and Morgan Gibbs-White (back) remain sidelined while Adama Traore is expected to be fit as he manages some discomfort in his shoulder.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed that Kevin De Bruyne is available for the visit to Molineux despite his late withdrawal against Leicester.

Sergio Aguero (thigh) will not start at Wolves, but the Argentine is "getting better" after a late substitute appearance against the Foxes.

David Silva has not yet returned to training following injury while John Stones remains out with a hamstring problem.

How to follow

Opta stats

Having won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Etihad in October, Wolves are looking to complete their first league double over Man City since 1999-00 in the second tier, and for the first time in the top-flight since 1960-61.

Manchester City have only failed to score in one of their last 10 league games against Wolves, netting 21 goals in total. However, that blank did come in the reverse fixture in October (0-2).

Wolves versus Manchester City will be the 100th Premier League game to be played on a Friday. The home side has won 48 of the previous 99 such games (D28 L23), giving Friday the best win rate for the host team on a specific day of the week in the competition (48.5%).

Wolves have lost all three of their Premier League games played on a Friday, while Man City have lost just one of their eight such games (W4 D3).

Wolves haven't lost consecutive home league games since January, when they lost against Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Manchester City have scored 50 goals in their 18 Premier League games this season - it's the fifth occasion of a Premier League side scoring 50+ goals before the halfway point of the campaign, with the Citizens responsible for all of them (also in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18 and 2018-19).

Wolves have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League games but have not scored more than twice in any game in that run. In English top-flight history, only Brentford (21 games between October 1938-February 1939) have scored in more consecutive games without netting more than twice.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won 99 of his 132 Premier League games so far. A win against Wolves will see him break José Mourinho's record for fewest number of games to reach 100 Premier League wins, with Mourinho doing so in 142 games.

Wolves defender Conor Coady has played in every single minute of every Premier League game under Nuno Espirito Santo (56 games). In Premier League history, the only player to play more games and in every minute of a manager's games in the competition is Mark Crossley under Frank Clark, who played every minute of Clark's 97 games between 1994 and 1996.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 19 Premier League starts (7 goals, 12 assists) and has more assists than any other player in the competition in 2019-20 (10).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

It is another cracker. Liverpool might finally get their first defeat, but I am also suggesting that Manchester City will be in for a tough day. Wolves were awful in the first half against Norwich but they got themselves out of a hole. City have lifted it again and I feel it is this time of the season where they start to kick on.

Riyad Mahrez has been quality, Sergio Aguero is back in training, Raheem Sterling has been quiet, but the standout guy is Kevin De Bruyne once again - he has been incredible. He is on a solo mission to tell his teammates that this is what they have to do to get there. I think there will be goals at Molineux.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-4 (40/1 with Sky Bet)