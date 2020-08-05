Wolves vs Olympiakos preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Wolves vs Olympiakos in the Europa League last-16 second leg.

Team news

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Thursday's match at Molineux.

Wolves' final Premier League game - a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea on July 26 - cost them the chance to qualify for next season's Europa League via the top flight. Their campaign started over a year ago in the Europa League qualifiers but midfielder Leander Dendoncker insists they are recharged and ready to play again.

"It has been very long with the break of lockdown and self-isolation but it has been a very nice season as well," he said. "We've had ups and downs but more ups. It was a shame for the last game, Chelsea, finishing with the same points at Tottenham but not going into Europe (on goal difference).

"We can be very happy with the season so far and we have to do our best to end it in Europe as well. We've had some rest and days off. It's very important to reload the batteries and be 100 per cent ready. Let's hope we can win and go to the next stage."

Olympiakos will be without goalkeeper Jose Sa, who suffered an injury in training ahead of the clash with Wolves.

Bobby Allain is set to deputise.

Olympiakos will also be without defender Ruben Semedo after he was sent off in the first leg on March 11.

How to follow

Opta facts

This will be just the second competitive meeting between Wolves and Olympiakos, after the side's 1-1 draw in Greece in the first leg.

Wolves' Europa league campaign began over a year ago, playing their first qualifying game against Crusaders on 25th July 2019. The English side last progressed to the quarter finals of a major European competition back in 1972 in the UEFA Cup, going on to reach the final that season in which they were beaten by Tottenham.

Olympiakos have already knocked English opposition out of the Europa League this season, overcoming a first leg defeat to Arsenal in the previous round; Indeed the Greek side will be aiming to reach the quarter finals of a major European competition for the first time since the 1998-99 Champions League campaign.

Wolves have scored in all eight of their Europa League matches since their 0-1 defeat to Sporting Braga in their opening group game (18 goals in total).

Wolves' Diogo Jota has scored a hat-trick in back-to-back Europa League appearances at Molineux (vs Besiktas & Espanyol) - the last player to score three hat-tricks in a single European season was Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid during the 2015-16 Champions League campaign.

Charlie's prediction

Wolves have disappointed me since coming back. You can get excited about a particular team, and one of teams that needed the rest more than most were Wolves. They could have gone after the top four, but seemed to fall off.

That was disappointing for the quality they had. Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto, some of the midfielders too. This is a good side and a good defensive side too, but something upset them and they lost their rhythm.

Olympiakos put Arsenal out when Arsenal had them by the throat. Wolves cannot take a risk and they need to get going sharpish, but this could be awkward. Olympiakos are a battling side, but I do think Wolves will get there. It will be a tough, tough night at Molineux, and it may be a nervy final 10 minutes for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Last-16 ties remaining

Manchester United v LASK (5-0)

v LASK (5-0) Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1)

v Olympiakos (1-1) Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1)

(3-1) Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1)

Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (2-1)

Inter Milan vs Getafe (single knockout game)

Sevilla vs Roma (single knockout game)

Quarter-final draw in full

Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg vs Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United /LASK vs Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir

/LASK vs Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir Inter Milan/Getafe vs Bayer Leverkusen/ Rangers

Wolves/Olympiakos vs Sevilla/Roma

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves /Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs Manchester United /LASK or Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir

/Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs /LASK or Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg or Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan/Getafe or Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers

Europa League: key dates

Europa League last-16: August 5/6 (kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST)

(kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST) Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

