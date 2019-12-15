Other matches

Sun 15th December

Premier League

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • 2:00pm Sunday 15th December
  • Molineux   (Att: 31674)
FT

Wolves 1

A Traore (67)

Tottenham 2

Lucas Moura (8),J Vertonghen (90+1)

Report

Wolves 1-2 Tottenham: Jan Vertonghen heads injury-time Spurs winner

Report as Jose Mourinho's side close in on Chelsea; watch free highlights on Sky Sports website and app

Last Updated: 15/12/19 4:02pm

Jan Vertonghen celebrates Spurs' winner against Wolves

Jan Vertonghen headed an injury-time winner as Tottenham snatched an unlikely 2-1 win at Wolves to move to within three points of the top four.

Adama Traore, who had ironically been Vertonghen's chief tormentor at a sodden Molineux, looked to have earned the hosts a richly-merited point (67) when he cancelled out Lucas Moura's eighth-minute opener with a blistering strike.

But Vertonghen delivered an unexpected twist in a compelling contest when he met a Christian Eriksen corner with a powerful header (90+1) to leave Jose Mourinho punching the air on the touchline.

Mourinho's side climb to fifth - fourth-placed Chelsea up next in front of the Sky Sports cameras - while Wolves, whose 11-game unbeaten run comes to an end - slip to eighth.

