Wolves 1-2 Tottenham: Jan Vertonghen heads injury-time Spurs winner
Report as Jose Mourinho's side close in on Chelsea; watch free highlights on Sky Sports website and app
Last Updated: 15/12/19 4:02pm
Jan Vertonghen headed an injury-time winner as Tottenham snatched an unlikely 2-1 win at Wolves to move to within three points of the top four.
Adama Traore, who had ironically been Vertonghen's chief tormentor at a sodden Molineux, looked to have earned the hosts a richly-merited point (67) when he cancelled out Lucas Moura's eighth-minute opener with a blistering strike.
But Vertonghen delivered an unexpected twist in a compelling contest when he met a Christian Eriksen corner with a powerful header (90+1) to leave Jose Mourinho punching the air on the touchline.
Mourinho's side climb to fifth - fourth-placed Chelsea up next in front of the Sky Sports cameras - while Wolves, whose 11-game unbeaten run comes to an end - slip to eighth.
Tottenham host stuttering Chelsea in a London derby in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, December 22. Wolves travel to Norwich a day earlier for a 3pm kick-off.