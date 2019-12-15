Wolves 1-2 Tottenham: Jan Vertonghen heads injury-time Spurs winner

Jan Vertonghen celebrates Spurs' winner against Wolves

Jan Vertonghen headed an injury-time winner as Tottenham snatched an unlikely 2-1 win at Wolves to move to within three points of the top four.

Adama Traore, who had ironically been Vertonghen's chief tormentor at a sodden Molineux, looked to have earned the hosts a richly-merited point (67) when he cancelled out Lucas Moura's eighth-minute opener with a blistering strike.

But Vertonghen delivered an unexpected twist in a compelling contest when he met a Christian Eriksen corner with a powerful header (90+1) to leave Jose Mourinho punching the air on the touchline.

Mourinho's side climb to fifth - fourth-placed Chelsea up next in front of the Sky Sports cameras - while Wolves, whose 11-game unbeaten run comes to an end - slip to eighth.

More to follow.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live on

What's next?

Tottenham host stuttering Chelsea in a London derby in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, December 22. Wolves travel to Norwich a day earlier for a 3pm kick-off.