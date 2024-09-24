Wycombe 1-2 Aston Villa: Emi Buendia scores on first start for 16 months as Unai Emery's side avoid Carabao Cup scare

Emi Buendia scored on his first Aston Villa start since May 2023 as Unai Emery's side avoided a scare to earn a 2-1 win at Wycombe in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Argentine - who missed the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with an ACL injury - looped a header over Franco Ravizzoli after 55 minutes to help ensure safe passage for the Premier League side at Adams Park.

Jhon Duran had the chance to put Villa in front inside the first minute, when he was sent clear by a gorgeous ball from Leon Bailey. He put his shot wide of the left-hand post, though, and that set the tone for a poor first half from a Villa perspective.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emi Buendia's header fires Aston Villa into the lead against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup

Four of their six shots came via the Colombian, with not a single one on target. The visitors had 72 per cent possession, but could do nothing with it up against Wycombe's tried and tested low block.

The Chairboys more than held their own and did test debutant goalkeeper Joe Gauci with four shots on target, albeit generating an xG of just 0.25. They were at their best on the counter, with Beryly Lubala's presence and hold-up play at times frightening a back four with a combined age of just 80.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jhon Duran slots home a penalty to double Aston Villa's lead against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup

Within the first 10 minutes of the second half, Villa nerves had been calmed. England U18 international Kadan Young raced down the left and clipped in a ball that hit Joe Low and sat nicely for Buendia, who looped a header in that was particularly impressive given his height of only 5ft 8in.

Much of the second half thereafter passed without incident, but Villa had Gauci to thank for a stunning diving save that kept out a stooping header from the experienced Garath McCleary. Before long, though, they doubled their lead when Duran was brought down in the box and duly swept away the resulting penalty.

Wycombe did pull one back in the final seconds as ever-improving Richard Kone muscled his way into the box and thumped in to give the home fans something to shout about, but there was little time after that for it to count as anything more than a consolation.

Bloomfield disappointed with penalty award

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield:

"I feel pride at the performance, pride at the way we conducted ourselves as a football club; the stands were full and the boys responded on the pitch. It's a game of fine margins and unfortunately we've just come up short tonight.

"I've just seen the penalty... it's unfortunate for us because, had that not been given, it would have finished 1-1 and we'd have been taking penalties. It was fairly obvious to me that it wasn't a penalty, but it's disappointing that has decided a night when we've played so well and deserved to take the tie even further."

Emery: We won - and that's the most important thing

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery:

"It's always difficult to play against teams when they are playing at home with their supporters. They have the opportunity as well to try to show their capacity to fight against the teams in the Premier League.

"We were sometimes struggling as they were pushing in the second half, but I think we played the match, more or less, trying to get confidence, to get minutes. I'm happy because we finished with a lot of young players... and the most important thing is that we won."

When is the fourth-round draw?

Image: Emi Buendia had not scored for Aston Villa since March 2023 before the trip to Adams Park

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Liverpool vs West Ham on Wednesday September 25.

The fourth-round ties will take place in the week commencing October 28.