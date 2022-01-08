Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sunderland. Sky Bet League One.

Adams ParkAttendance7,229.

Wycombe Wanderers 3

  • A Mehmeti (13th minute)
  • S Vokes (36th minute)
  • J Jacobson (98th minute)

Sunderland 3

  • D Stockdale (3rd minute own goal)
  • R Stewart (39th minute, 93rd minute)

Wycombe 3-3 Sunderland: Chairboys nick last-gasp point in six-goal thriller

Sunderland miss out on chance to go top of Sky Bet League One as Joe Jacobson rescues draw for third-placed Wycombe deep into stoppage time

Saturday 8 January 2022 15:19, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Wycombe and Sunderland

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson struck in the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 3-3 draw against fellow League One promotion contenders Sunderland at Adams Park.

The late goal prevented the visitors from rising to the top of the table, after Ross Stewart looked to have settled a sensational contest with his 17th goal of the season.

Sunderland led with just three minutes gone, as Stewart's header from Dennis Cirkin's cross hit the bar before rebounding in off the legs of Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

However, Anis Mehmeti levelled for the Chairboys in the 13th minute by finding the net with a deflected effort from the edge of the area.

The hosts then went ahead when Sam Vokes made the most of hesitant defending from a corner to nod in, but Stewart quickly squared it again by knocking in Elliot Embleton's cross.

Sunderland looked to have snatched the win two minutes into added time when Stewart calmly slid in Lynden Gooch's through pass, but Jacobson denied the visitors at the death by bundling in after Garath McCleary's corner was not cleared.

