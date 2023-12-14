Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Aston Villa: Nicolo Zaniolo's first goal for club secures Europa Conference League last-16 spot

Nicolo Zaniolo's first goal for Aston Villa sent them on their way to a 1-1 draw over Zrinjski Mostar that secured a Europa Conference League last-16 spot for Unai Emery's side.

Villa needed just a point to secure top spot in Group E and subsequently avoid a play-off round in February - but the Premier League side were frustrated for an hour in Bosnia.

Eventually, the introduction of captain John McGinn off the bench proved pivotal as the midfielder crossed for Zaniolo to steer home with ease for the opener.

Zrinjski then produced one of the misses of the season as substitute Aldin Hrvanovic somehow fired over in front of an empty goal after a mix-up between Villa debut goalkeeper Filip Marschall and Callum Chambers.

Despite Matija Malekinusic firing in an 87th-minute equaliser for the Bosnian side, Villa - who were afforded the chance to leave top scorer Ollie Watkins on the bench - held on for a point as they ensured two fewer games in the New Year and safe passage into the latter stages of Europe.

How Villa got the job done

A forgettable first half was summed up by Villa having their best chance of the opening period inside the first two minutes. Alex Moreno crossed for Zaniolo in the penalty area but the Italian could only put his effort over the bar.

Team news Aston Villa made eight changes from the team who beat Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday. Only Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Douglas Luiz kept their places.

Unai Emery gave a first start to goalkeeper Filip Marschall while Jacob Ramsey started his first game in five months after injury.

Matty Cash and Jon Duran fired deflected strikes straight at Marko Maric, while Zaniolo put another two efforts in comfortable areas for the Zrinjski goalkeeper in a first half that saw Emery cut a frustrated figure.

Villa were denied a clear penalty straight after half-time when Moreno was tugged in the box as he tried to head home Douglas Luiz's corner - but nothing was given by either the on-field officials or VAR.

Eventually, the double substitution of McGinn and Lucas Digne became crucial as the Villa pair combined down the left, leaving the Scot to scoop a cross over for Zaniolo, who trapped down the ball and steered past Maric.

Aston Villa ratings Aston Villa: Marschall (6); Cash (7), Konsa (6), Pau (8), Moreno (7); Luiz (6), Ramsey (7); Dendoncker (6), Zaniolo (8); Duran (5), Diaby (6)



Subs: McGinn (7), Digne (6), Carlos (6), Chambers (6), O’Reilly (n/a)

Zrinjski could have levelled when Josip Corluka was found unmarked at a corner but fired wide while off balance. Digne then fed Duran down the left of the area but his fierce shot was well saved by Maric.

Then came a bit of Zrinjski pressure as Villa goalkeeper Marschall punted a kick straight into substitute Chambers and the ball fell for Hrvanovic with the goal gaping.

The backspin made it awkward for the Zrinjski forward and the ball eventually came off him then over the bar.

Image: Zaniolo celebrates his first goal for the club

There was nothing Marschall could do about Malekinusic's stunning effort as he drove forward on the left and curled home from the edge of the box to bring Zrinjski level.

But barring a few minutes where, had Villa conceded again, they would have ended up second in the group, it was an easy evening's work for Emery in Europe again.

Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Sunday at Brentford; kick-off 2pm. Unai Emery's side then host Sheffield United on Friday Night Football on December 22, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Aston Villa

Sheffield United Friday 22nd December 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Zrinjski's next game is at home to Sarajevo in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday; kick-off 5pm.