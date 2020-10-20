Tottenham's Harry Kane tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has soared to the form chart summit after scoring twice and notching his seventh assist in the Premier League this season during the 3-3 draw with West Ham.

Heung-Min Son topped the rankings going into the international break but slipped into runner-up spot this week, with Kane assisting him for the sixth time this term for Spurs' opener.

Aston Villa are the only team with a perfect start following their 1-0 win at Leicester, with Jack Grealish (No 3), Emiliano Martinez (No 7), Ollie Watkins (No 8), John McGinn (No 9) and match-winner Ross Barkley (No 11) in stellar form.

The eventful Merseyside derby ended 2-2, with both team's key duos maintaining their chart-topping standings: James Rodriguez (No 4), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 5), Mohamed Salah (No 6) and Sadio Mane (No 10).

Each club's top player

In terms of the clubs' top players, Karl Darlow continues to reign supreme as he covers the injured Martin Dubravka in goal at Newcastle, while Ademola Lookman marked his first start on loan at Fulham with a fine solo goal at Sheffield United.

Several full-backs topped their respective club's rankings, including new signings Timothy Castagne at Leicester and Ben Chilwell at Chelsea - with Aaron Cresswell, Solly March and Bukayo Saka also leading the charts.

