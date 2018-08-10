Jose Mourinho can change mood at Man Utd with Leicester win, says Matt Le Tissier

Jose Mourinho will be disappointed with not signing a new centre-back, but can lift the mood at Old Trafford with a win over Leicester on the opening day of the season, says Matt Le Tissier.

Manchester United were actively seeking a defender right up until Deadline Day, but were unable to complete deals for Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire or Diego Godin.

Mourinho has repeatedly bemoaned the club's lack of signings this summer, but on Thursday insisted there is no unrest.

Harry Maguire is expected to start for Leicester at Old Trafford on Friday after being a Manchester United target

The United boss will be hoping to divert attention back onto the pitch with a win against Claude Puel's side on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

"There is the possibility of an upset, but you would not put it past Jose to turn things around very quickly and change the mood at Old Trafford," Le Tissier said.

"I think Jose [Mourinho] will be disappointed. They had a long time, they knew what they needed in a positional sense to strengthen that squad.

"Not getting in a top quality centre-half will be a major disappointment for them.

"All of Jose's body language during pre-season has been very negative. I am pretty sure that it is different when he gets into the dressing room."

Leicester were busy on Deadline Day, bringing in defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Filip Benkovic, as well as handing a new contract to striker Jamie Vardy, and Le Tissier believes they are more than capable of bringing more misery to Mourinho.

"There is every chance of an upset," Le Tissier said. "Leicester have players in their side who can do some damage.

"Obviously, they are going to miss Riyad Mahrez, but they have still got Jamie Vardy and when that boy is in your side you have always got a chance.

"In years gone by you would have looked at games at Old Trafford and assumed it was going to be a home win, but there are teams now with a lot of quality in their sides who can go these big places and give these teams a real good game."