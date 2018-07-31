Lucas Digne undergoing Everton medical ahead of move from Barcelona

Lucas Digne is close to joining Everton

Lucas Digne's move to Everton from Barcelona is nearing completion with a medical taking place on Tuesday, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Paris Saint-Germain left-back has been in Merseyside to finalise the deal after a £20m agreement was reached between the two clubs on Sunday evening.

Everton would still like to sign Digne's Barcelona team-mate Yerry Mina, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

France international Digne has been with the Barcelona squad for their pre-season tour of the United States and was an unused substitute in their penalty shootout win over Tottenham.

The La Liga champions confirmed he was returning to Spain last week in order to finalise a transfer away from the Nou Camp.

They tweeted: "Lucas Digne travels today [Sunday] to Barcelona with the club's permission to finalise his departure from the club."

On Sunday evening Digne paid tribute to the Catalan club on social media ahead of his expected departure.

He wrote on Instagram: "I want to say thank you very much to all. First to the club that has given me everything since I arrived.

"Thanks to all the physios, the staff with whom I have worked, the physical trainers, the security people, all that make the club a family."

Digne has made 46 appearances since joining Barcelona from PSG in July 2016 but he fell out of favour under coach Ernesto Valverde last season and missed out on a place in France's World Cup squad.

Digne will become Marco Silva's second signing since taking charge of Everton. He captured Richarlison from former club Watford last week for a fee believed to be around £40m.

