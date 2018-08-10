Kurt Zouma to Everton on loan 'almost done' says Marco Silva

Kurt Zouma made 34 Premier League appearances on loan at Stoke last season

Marco Silva has confirmed Everton are close to finalising Kurt Zouma's move from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Everton submitted a deal sheet ahead of Thursday's 5pm deadline and were expected to get the deal over the line on Friday morning.

Silva allayed fans' fears that the deal may not go ahead with an announcement now expected on Friday afternoon.

"It's almost done, not official but almost," the Everton boss said. "We'll wait for a few hours and see what we'll do but it's almost done.

"I don't want to talk only about him because the market is the market. When you start to bring in some new players you want to strengthen the squad.

"Of course at his moment it looks stronger but we have to work with all of them and gel everything and put them in our way to adapt them as soon as possible."

More to follow.....