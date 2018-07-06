Tim Ream signs new Fulham deal

Tim Ream has pledged his future to Fulham

Tim Ream has become the latest Fulham player to sign a new deal with the club.

After captain Tom Cairney pledged his future to the newly-promoted Premier League club on Thursday, Ream has followed suit and will now remain at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2020.

Ream told Fulham's official website: "I wanted to sort it out fairly quickly. It gives you the freedom and the licence to go out and focus on the football, so it's just nice to have it done.

"The goal all along was to be in the Premier League, and now to have the opportunity to play there with this group of guys is something that I think we're all looking forward to, not just myself, and hopefully we can make it special this year."

Ream joined Fulham a few games into the 2015/16 campaign and the following season he became a regular in Slavisa Jokanovic's team.

Tom Cairney has also committed himself to Fulham

In 2017/18 he was man of the match on six occasions. He played a major part in helping Fulham win the Championship Play-Off final in May and was voted Player of the Season by the fans.

Vice chairman Tony Khan added: "I'm thrilled to announce that Fulham Football Club has agreed to a contract extension with Tim Ream.

"Since his arrival, Tim has set unparalleled standards for professionalism and dedication, and because of his contributions to our success in the past year he was voted our Player of the Season.

"It's therefore only fitting that Tim will continue his career at Craven Cottage, where his love affair with the Fulham faithful and their exuberant chants of 'REAM!' shall continue."