Liverpool's Marko Grujic says Cardiff interest 'means a lot'

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic says he appreciates interest from Cardiff, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Marko Grujic says interest from Cardiff "means a lot" as his immediate Liverpool future remains uncertain.

Grujic spent the second half of last season with the Bluebirds helping them secure promotion to the Premier League and Neil Warnock has told Sky Sports News of his optimism of the midfielder returning to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 22-year-old, part of Serbia's squad at this summer's World Cup, was Jurgen Klopp's first signing at Anfield but has struggled to feature regularly since his arrival from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016.

Of course it means a lot to me because I was there - it means I showed some good games to them and they want me back. Marko Grujic

"I have seen it in the newspapers and on the television," Grujic, who is with the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour of the United States, told Sky Sports News about a potential return to Cardiff.

"Of course it means a lot to me because I was there - it means I showed some good games to them and they want me back.

Grujic scored one goal in 14 appearances for Cardiff during the second half of last season

"But we will see what the best is for me and for the club."

Liverpool have added further strength in depth in midfield with the summer arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho meaning opportunities for Grujic are likely to be at a premium.

"I am training and preparing like I am going to stay here," he said.

"I have three years left on my contract at Liverpool. I haven't spoken yet with the manager and those at the club so we will see in the next two weeks."