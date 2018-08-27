Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire will continue to improve, says Craig Shakespeare

1:05 ‘Maguire will get better’ ‘Maguire will get better’

England centre-back Harry Maguire will only get better, according to Craig Shakespeare, the manager who signed him for Leicester in 2017.

Manchester United had two summer bids rejected for the 25-year-old defender, with the second offer understood to be £60m. That would have represented a healthy profit on the £17m Leicester - who were then managed by Craig Shakespeare - shelled out to bring Maguire to the King Power Stadium from Hull last summer.

Maguire has since said he respects Leicester's decision not to sell him, and Shakespeare believes there is still a lot more to come from the former Sheffield United defender.

Shakespeare told Sky Sports News: "He was the number one target last summer and he just happened to be in the sunny climate of Majorca at the same time as myself and my family.

Maguire scored an added-time winner against Southampton at the weekend

"I met him and his family and his personality straight away endeared you to him because he was very level-headed but ambitious. But his profile now since the World Cup - he's dealt with that in a really admirable way.

"I think he has always had that [room for] development in him.

"I think a lot of clubs looked at him when he was at Sheffield United and probably questioned his mobility if I'm honest, but he is one of those players that is deceiving.

"He can run, he is quick over five or 10 yards, but I also think his conditioning now has improved tremendously. That is a credit to him and the sports science that he has bought into and I think there is still development in him."