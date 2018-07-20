Huddersfield sign Adama Diakhaby from Monaco

Huddersfield Town have signed Adama Diakhaby from Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The striker has agreed a three-year deal which runs until 2021, with the option of a further year.

The 22-year-old, a former France Under-21 international, completed a medical earlier this week and will now head to Germany to link up with the rest of the Huddersfield squad at a training camp.

Manager David Wagner thinks Adama Diakhaby is a 'typical Huddersfield signing'

Huddersfield manager David Wagner told Sky Sports: "He is a very exciting player.

"He can play on both wings, he can play as a number nine or 10 as well if necessary.

"He has unbelievable skills and speed as well.

"I am very happy that we have the chance to sign him. He is young, 22, hungry to prove himself in the Premier League.

"He is a typical Huddersfield signing."