Aston Villa vs Manchester United team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish are both fit to face Manchester United.

Mings took a knock to his calf in Sunday's defeat at Liverpool while Grealish was struggling with tight calves, primarily caused by tight strapping, but the pair will be involved on Thursday.

Matt Targett is still out with a hamstring injury, while goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Victor Lindelof is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Villa Park.

The Sweden international picked up a back complaint during the first half against Bournemouth last weekend, with Eric Bailly brought replacing the centre-back at half-time.

Fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to miss the rest of the season through injury, while fellow defender Phil Jones remains out with an issue of his own.

Charlie's prediction

I have said that the one team who have not faltered has been Man Utd. They should have won at Tottenham but their restart has been full of pace, power, great finishing - Anthony Martial now has 15 in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are scoring again too. The movement is exciting up top, but we know they can be cold too, Martial in particular. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have worked a treat, and so it is going well. Momentum can carry you along nicely, and they have earned that with their performances recently.

Aston Villa are due a break I think. They played well against Liverpool and should have gone ahead on a couple of occasions but did not take their chances, and could not make the most of their counter-attacks. They rely on Jack Grealish, by far their most talented player. John McGinn does not seem to be able to retain the ball, nor is he getting hold of the ball.

I do think they are due something, and it might be this one where they get something back from it. I do not know how I am coming up with two goals for Aston Villa, but there is something in my head saying that the relegation scrap will go right down to the wire. If they go and win at West Ham later on and they stay up they will take it all day long, but I have a feeling they may get something from this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

