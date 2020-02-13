Aston Villa vs Tottenham preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Aston Villa vs Tottenham on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 16th February 1:00pm

Team news

New signing Borja Baston comes into contention for Aston Villa.

Striker Baston, signed late on transfer deadline day from Swansea, is set to replace Keinan Davis on the bench due to the 22-year-old collecting another hamstring injury in a recent Under-23s match.

Manager Dean Smith remains without striker Wesley (knee), midfielder John McGinn (fractured ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf).

Tottenham welcome back Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso.

Bergwijn was ineligible for Spurs' FA Cup game with Southampton while Lo Celso (thigh) and Davies (ankle) were unfit.

Erik Lamela (groin) will be assessed, but Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth miss out.

How to follow

Opta stats

Aston Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League home games against Spurs (D2 L6), losing each of the last four in a row. They last beat Spurs at Villa Park in January 2008 (2-1).

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League away games against promoted sides (W18 D4) since a 0-1 loss at QPR in April 2012.

Aston Villa's seven Premier League victories this season have come on six different days of the week, with Sunday the only day the Villans have yet to win on in 2019-20. Victory here will see Aston Villa become just the second team in English top-flight history to win a league game on all seven days of the week within the same season, after Spurs in 1986-87.

In Spurs' 2-0 win against Man City, Steven Bergwijn became the 250th player to score on his Premier League debut, and the 13th Dutchman - no Dutch player has ever scored in both of their first two appearances in the competition.

Jack Grealish has created 63 chances for his teammates in the Premier League this season, more than double that of any other Aston Villa player. He's also the first player to register 50+ shots and 50+ chances created in a single top-flight campaign for the Villans since Christian Benteke in 2012-13.

Charlie's prediction

It is needs must in the Premier League for Aston Villa, despite reaching the Carabao Cup final.

If you were to say to Dean Smith this could be the game to keep you in the Premier League, while you would lose the Carabao Cup final, despite being underdogs anyway, I think he would take it. And I think the majority of Villa fans would too.

A trophy is important to breed winners and confidence, and gain the credibility that Villa are back, but we have seen before that teams have won it and have gone down. The global interest is in the Premier League, so they have to go after it.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have not been convincing but are getting the results. They have to go after the top four, especially after the recent signings, chasing the likes of Sheffield United and Chelsea. It will be another cracking game of football here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)