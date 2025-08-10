Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' side continue perfect start with Scottish Premiership victory at Pittodrie

Celtic continued their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with a 2-0 victory at Aberdeen.

The Hoops battled to their opening-day win against St Mirren, leaving it late before Luke McCowan's 87th-minute strike sealed all three points, and while the visitors had to come through a testing opening 20 minutes at Pittodrie, they secured an ultimately comfortable success to make it two wins from two at the start of the season.

Aberdeen were looking to build on their Scottish Cup final victory over Celtic at the end of last season and they started in determined fashion. Jimmy Thelin's side were strong in the tackle in the early stages making life extremely difficult for Celtic, who were having no time on the ball.

Kasper Schmeichel had to be alert in the eighth minute as Adil Aouchiche's long-range effort looked to be thundering into the corner of the net, the Celtic goalkeeper moving quickly across his line before diving at full stretch to tip the ball around the post.

That proved to be Aberdeen's only shot of the first half as Celtic began to gain more control, but the visitors' final ball was lacking as they struggled to break down the hosts.

Image: Benjamin Nygren celebrates after giving Celtic a first-half lead at Aberdeen

That was until Kieran Tierney's exquisite run and cross teed up Benjamin Nygren, who turned the ball home to give Celtic the lead with his first goal for the club.

Celtic's dominance continued after the break and Aberdeen needed a superb save from Dimitar Mitov to deny Daizen Maida.

Celtic are unbeaten in 26 Premiership meetings with Aberdeen. They haven’t lost in their last 18 visits to Pittodrie.

At the other end, Aberdeen were a threat on the break but Schmeichel remained a bystander with Celtic looking the more likely for a second goal.

It eventually came in the 66th minute and it was well worth the wait from a Celtic point of view as Reo Hatate's powerful strike beat Mitov and found the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar to wrap up a routine win for the champions.

Brendan Rodgers wants new players in but that’s two wins and two clean sheets. Celtic are easing their way into the season.

The goals...

Rodgers: We controlled game well

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers:

"Very pleased. This was always going to be a challenging game in the context of how the last season finished and coming here so early in Aberdeen's first [home] game.

"But I thought we controlled it really well. We had a lot of really good moments in the game, scored two outstanding goals. Had a few other opportunities to score. Their 'keeper makes a great save.

"And then when we had to defend, which you do, you can never dominate 100 per cent of the game. But in those moments we defended very well and were strong.

"I'm so pleased for the players. The last season would have hurt them. They had a fantastic season last season.

"But we come here today, we play with quality, we play with heart and we get the result."

Thelin: We have to do better

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin:

"Some parts of the game were good in the first half. Still, on the break, in our transitions, we're not clinical enough. We have to do more work during training sessions to be better when we have the opportunity to win the ball and transition, and how we arrive to the last third.

"[Celtic] defended transitions really well, and I think in the last 20 minutes of the game, we don't have this extra power to create an opportunity to get back to the game. The game was still alive when it was 1-0. When the score was 2-0, we needed to risk a little bit more.

"We created some opportunities against Hearts. Against Celtic, not so many.

"I still think it's early but of course we expected more from ourselves, and I am the manager, so I'm responsible.

"We have to do better and keep improving the team and the relationships. Many times when we have control of the ball, we end up with our goalkeeper, and instead of breaking lines and arriving to their box, we end up losing the ball and then it's a second-ball situation. We have to be more true to what we want to do, but that's my job, to help the players here and find that direction."

'Serious problems ahead for Aberdeen'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after Celtic’s 2-0 win at Pittodrie, Kris Boyd was critical of Aberdeen’s display and feels there is serious problems ahead for The Dons

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"It's very concerning for Aberdeen. It's just five wins in 29 games since last November when people were talking them up as serious contenders.

"There's a softness about Aberdeen. They look lethargic and are lacking fight. They were passive.

"Celtic, or any team that came up to Pittodrie in the past, would know they would have to fight to get the three points. They would know they would be in for a battle, but Celtic were in cruise control.

"They never got out of second gear and Aberdeen never laid a glove on them.

"Thelin has a lot of concerns. It's not been good enough for a few months now. They had a really good day in May when they won the Scottish Cup but they never really looked like scoring against Celtic. That cup success was great and it was a long time coming, but it might just be papering over the cracks.

"They have got serious problems ahead. I don't see any progress."

'Lack of firepower a worry for Aberdeen' Sky Sports' Chris Sutton at Pittodrie:



There's a slight concern with Aberdeen and their lack of firepower.



"In the forward areas Aberdeen were powder puff and that's going to be an issue.



"There could be new players coming in the next couple of weeks, but it could be a long season for them."

