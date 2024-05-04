Aberdeen 1-0 St Johnstone: Bojan Miovski scores winner to hand Peter Leven a boost as Dons stay up

Aberdeen served up a tonic for their absent caretaker manager Peter Leven as Bojan Miovski's second-half penalty secured the Dons' cinch Premiership status.

Leven was admitted to hospital and underwent what the club described as an "emergency procedure" on Friday evening, and is expected to make "a full and swift recovery".

How Aberdeen earned victory

Image: Bojan Miovski converts from the penalty spot

That left development coach Scott Anderson to step up to the plate as the fourth man to lead Aberdeen this season, and after a sluggish start, they went on to dominate against Craig Levein's Saints.

Junior Hoilett was the tormentor in chief, forcing an error from Dimitar Mitov that led to a Dons corner, from which the same man delivered for Stefan Gartenmann to head over.

Dante Polvara hit straight at Mitov after a neat shuffle of his feet, before Gartenmann popped up at the other end to head Benjamin Kimpioka's shot clear, with Kelle Roos beaten.

The usually-deadly Miovski headed straight at Mitov, and had a further effort on his weaker right foot smothered by the Bulgarian goalkeeper as the home side stepped up the pressure.

And they came closest yet on the brink of half-time, as Hoilett picked the pocket of Daniel Phillips, before being brought down a couple of yards outside the penalty area. He clipped the resultant free-kick off the bar, and Gartenmann on the follow-up also hit the woodwork, this time the post.

The Dons began the second period in similar vein with Nicky Devlin's improvised left-foot effort dropping just the wrong side of the post, before Mitov denied Jamie McGrath from Jack MacKenzie's cut-back.

Angus Macdonald saw a net-bound header deflected away by Nicky Clark as the Dons continued to push for an opener, and Miovski was again denied after a neat exchange with McGrath.

The home side had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down as the ball seemed to strike an arm as Saints duo Phillips and Liam Gordon challenged for an aerial ball.

But with 25 minutes left, the Dons were awarded a spot kick as Devlin tumbled under the closing pair of Phillips and Andrew Considine. VAR checked first the penalty call, then a possible offside, before Miovski stepped up to slot into the bottom-right as Mitov went the other way.

Image: Bojan Miovski converts from the penalty spot

Miovski should have netted again soon after, but uncharacteristically put the ball wide after McGrath had led a strong Dons break, and the striker flashed a header wide with five minutes remaining.

Saints sub Adama Sidibeh flashed a header over the bar in the dying stages, a rare glimpse of goal against a Dons side who held on to record their fifth clean sheet in the last six league matches.

What the managers said...

Aberdeen development coach Scott Anderson: "Peter's fine and he's on the mend. When he had to go in last night it was a bit of a shock, but health comes first and we're hopeful to have Peter back in the early part of the week.

"We're pleased to get over the line with the three points today, and with the second half in particular in terms of the chances created, and we've managed to keep the back door shut, so it's a positive afternoon.

"The players hold Peter in high regard, and part of their efforts today was definitely to make sure they got the three points and give Peter something to smile about."

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein: "I think the penalty was soft, and it's the thing that split the teams today which is frustrating. If it was at the other end, I'd be asking and hoping for a penalty.

"I said to the players afterwards that when you are where we are in the league, these are the kind of things that can go against you, and it's how you react that's important

"I didn't raise my voice in the dressing room because the lads are gutted not to take something from the game. We had opportunities, and I feel the players' frustration as they didn't do an awful lot wrong today."

Aberdeen have three games left in the Scottish Premiership this season, starting next Sunday at Hibernian, before facing Livingston at Pittodrie on May 15 and Ross County on May 19 in their last match of the campaign.

St Johnstone meanwhile visit Livingston next Saturday before their final home game of the season against Ross County on May 15, and end their campaign at Motherwell on May 19.