AC Milan vs Celtic preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of AC Milan vs Celtic in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Shane Duffy will have a knee injury assessed ahead of Celtic's Europa League clash with AC Milan on Thursday night.

Fellow defender Christopher Jullien has played two games after a long spell out injured with a back problem and is a doubt.

Mohamed Elyounoussi will not be available through injury and James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery, but Jeremie Frimpong returns after being suspended for the Scottish League Cup defeat by Ross County at the weekend.

Image: Celtic's Shane Duffy will be assessed ahead of the Europa League clash

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines against Celtic. The latest tests for Pioli and his assistant Giacomo Murelli were negative and they will take training on Wednesday ahead of the Europa League clash.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to return until next week, while Samu Castillejo and Rafael Leao have also been ruled out. However, Alexis Saelemaekers could return and Ismael Bennacer is back in training, but the game may come too soon for him.

How to follow

Opta stats

2:18 Neil Lennon understands the frustrations of Celtic fans following the club's poor run of form but says the heated protests outside the stadium 'serve no purpose'