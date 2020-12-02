Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      AC Milan vs Celtic preview, team news, kick-off

      Stefano Pioli returns to dugout after negative Covid-19 test but Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss out with injury; Shane Duffy to be assessed with Neil Lennon under pressure; Follow AC Milan vs Celtic with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 2 December 2020 14:57, UK

      AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli issues instructions to his players during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and LOSC Lille at San Siro Stadium on November 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
      Image: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli will return to the dugout after testing negative for coronavirus

      Team news and stats ahead of AC Milan vs Celtic in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

      Team news

      Shane Duffy will have a knee injury assessed ahead of Celtic's Europa League clash with AC Milan on Thursday night.

      Fellow defender Christopher Jullien has played two games after a long spell out injured with a back problem and is a doubt.

      Mohamed Elyounoussi will not be available through injury and James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery, but Jeremie Frimpong returns after being suspended for the Scottish League Cup defeat by Ross County at the weekend.

      Celtic&#39;s Shane Duffy at full time following the 3-3 draw against Aberdeen
      Image: Celtic's Shane Duffy will be assessed ahead of the Europa League clash

      AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines against Celtic. The latest tests for Pioli and his assistant Giacomo Murelli were negative and they will take training on Wednesday ahead of the Europa League clash.

      Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to return until next week, while Samu Castillejo and Rafael Leao have also been ruled out. However, Alexis Saelemaekers could return and Ismael Bennacer is back in training, but the game may come too soon for him.

      How to follow

      Follow AC Milan vs Celtic with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

      Opta stats

      Neil Lennon has won just two of his last 10 Celtic matches 2:18
      Neil Lennon understands the frustrations of Celtic fans following the club's poor run of form but says the heated protests outside the stadium 'serve no purpose'
      • Milan have lost just one of their 11 previous meetings with Celtic in all competitions (W7 D3), winning the last four in a row since a 1-2 away loss in October 2007 in the UEFA Champions League.
      • Celtic have netted just one goal in their previous five away games against Milan (D1 L4), with that coming in a 1-3 loss in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League group stages.
      • AC Milan have lost two of their last four home games in the UEFA Europa League (W2), one more than they suffered from their first six in the competition. The Italians have never lost back-to-back games at the San Siro in the competition.
      • Celtic's one point from their four UEFA Europa League games this season represents their lowest return at this stage of a campaign in the competition since 2009-10 (D1 L3).
      • Since the start of last season, no Celtic player has had a hand in more UEFA Europa League goals than Mohamed Elyounoussi (6), with four of those coming this season (3 goals, 1 assist).
