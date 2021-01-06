AC Milan vs Juventus LIVE!

COVID DEEPENS MILAN'S ZLATAN WOES AC Milan were also the recipients of bad Covid-19 news today, as striker Ante Rebic and midfielder Rade Krunic tested positive and will therefore be unavailable for selection. Despite star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a calf injury, the hosts are boosted by the return from suspension of left-back Theo Hernandez, one of Serie A's stand-out performers with four goals and three assists this season. Head coach Stefano Pioli only has one fit midfielder available in Franck Kessie, with full-back Davide Calabria employed alongside him as makeshift centre midfielder in place of the suspended Sandro Tonali. Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot starts back-to-back AC Milan games for the first time, while Samu Castillejo and Jens-Petter Hauge are recalled to replace Brahim Diaz and Ante Rebic on the wings and Hakan Calhanoglu will play in behind the lone striker - Rafael Leao.