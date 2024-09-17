AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: Come-from-behind win secures Champions League points for Arne Slot's side in San Siro

Liverpool came from behind to beat AC Milan 3-1 as they returned to the Champions League in style in the San Siro.

It had threatened to become an uncomfortable evening for Arne Slot when his side fell behind inside three minutes. Christian Pulisic found space in behind Kostas Tsimikas and fired low beyond Alisson into the far corner to the delight of the home crowd.

But Liverpool remained calm and asserted their control. Helpfully, the two goals that turned the game around were remarkably straightforward. Ibrahima Konate nodded in a free-kick from the left before Virgil van Dijk did much the same from a right-wing corner.

With Mohamed Salah twice hitting the underside of the crossbar before the interval, it was no more than Liverpool deserved. They confirmed their dominance in the second half, Dominik Szoboszlai turning the ball home after excellent work by Cody Gakpo.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (8), Konate (8), Van Dijk (8), Tsimikas (7), Mac Allister (8), Gravenberch (8), Szoboszlai (8), Salah (8), Jota (7), Gakpo (8).



Subs:Diaz (6), Nunez (6), Gomez (6), Chiesa (n/a), Endo (n/a).



Player of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool bounce back

Slot's side came into the game facing the first question marks of the Dutchman's reign following a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and the alarm bells were really ringing when Pulisic scored. But the response was encouraging.

Liverpool were the superior side thereafter and their victory appeared inevitable from the moment they equalised. It was a mature performance and an important moment for Slot - the first hint of adversary this season overcome in fine fashion in Milan.

Merse on Milan’s collapse as it happened Paul Merson watching on Soccer Special:



26 minutes: "An easy goal. Konate got above everyone, the goalkeeper came out and was nowhere near it."



27 minutes: “I can't believe what l am watching from AC Milan. I would be shocked if Liverpool don't win this 3-1 or 4-1.”



30 minutes: “It's all Liverpool. It's only a matter of time...”



41 minutes: “Five yards, free header. It's embarrassing. Honestly, you've never seen anything like this.”



78 minutes:"It has been so, so, so, so comfortable."

Reaction: Liverpool's perfect response

Slot, on the occasion of his 46th birthday, was particularly pleased with the reaction of his players having fallen behind early in the game. "I think that was the positive, to be 1-0 down, you are always wondering how the team reacts," the Liverpool boss told Amazon.

"But I think we showed how good we can play on the ball. If you can play so good it is almost, maybe the word disgrace is too much, but it is unbelievable that you can lose against Forest at home if you can play this well today."

Van Dijk also referenced that Nottingham Forest defeat. "The way we were after the start was outstanding," said the Liverpool captain. "Obviously, we were very disappointed after the weekend in so many ways. But we had a chance to put it right and we did."

Slot said that it was a night where the focus was on the team performance rather than the individuals but Gakpo impressed on the left, setting up the third goal. "I am really happy I showed myself with the assist and especially the win," added the Dutch winger.

Liverpool's win in stats

Liverpool have won five of their last six away games against Italian sides in all competitions, having won just three of their first 14 such visits.

Three of the last four Champions League games Milan have lost having been ahead have been against Liverpool - indeed, the Reds are the first side to win three games from behind against the Rossoneri.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist for Liverpool's equaliser was his 80th for the Reds - since his debut in October 2016, only Kevin De Bruyne (146) and Mohamed Salah (90) have provided more in all competitions among Premier League players.

In Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool had two defenders score in the same Champions League game for the first time.

