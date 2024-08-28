AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Ipswich (4-2 on pens): League Two side stuns Premier League newcomers on penalties

Goalkeeper Owen Goodman was AFC Wimbledon’s hero as the League Two side dumped Premier League Ipswich out of the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Ali Al-Hamadi, who joined Ipswich from Wimbledon in January, scored the opener but Omar Bugiel equalised for the hosts just before half-time.

Mathew Stevens gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute but Conor Chaplin capitalised on a Goodman mistake in the closing stages to send the match to penalties.

Ipswich were on course to go through when Jake Reeves fired over the crossbar.

However, Goodman made two stunning saves from Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson before Isaac Ogundere scored the decisive spot-kick.

Ipswich had the first clear-cut chance of the match in the second minute, but captain Chaplin's strike from the centre of the penalty area was turned behind for a corner.

Image: Mathew Stevens celebrates scoring AFC Wimbledon's second goal

The visitors took the lead from the resulting set-piece as Al-Hamadi headed debutant Conor Townsend's delivery into the back of Goodman's net from close range.

The Tractor Boys continued to control possession as Wimbledon struggled to threaten on the counter-attack.

Kalvin Phillips, who was making his debut after joining on loan from Manchester City, claimed to have been tripped in the box in the 18th minute.

However, referee James Linington waved his appeal away amid a torrent of pointed chants from the Dons fans.

Bugiel thought he had equalised only to be judged off-side, but it was clear that the hosts were growing in confidence as the half progressed

They got their equaliser five minutes before the break as Bugiel nodded Reeves' superb free-kick into the bottom-right corner to spark euphoric scenes at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Ipswich flooded the Wimbledon penalty area with dangerous deliveries immediately after half-time, but the Dons defence did enough to repel the onslaught.

The hosts did not have their first chance of the second half until the 55th minute, but it was worth the wait.

Another superb Reeves free-kick from the right flank was prodded into the top-left corner by Stevens as the home fans dared to dream.

Image: Conor Chaplin scores Ipswich's second goal

Goodman turned a goal-bound loose ball behind for a corner after a melee in the Wimbledon box caused chaos.

However, he was at fault for Ipswich's equaliser.

The Crystal Palace loanee failed to collect a high ball, allowing Chaplin to head it into the back of the net, sending the match straight to penalties.

The first four were all scored, but Reeves fired over the crossbar to make the home fans sweat.

They need not have worried as Goodman made two crucial saves before Ogundere scored the decisive spot kick.