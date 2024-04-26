 Skip to content
Airdrieonians vs Dundee United. Scottish Championship.

Penny Cars Stadium.

Airdrieonians 0

    Dundee United 0

      Dundee United: Jim Goodwin's side secure Premiership return at first attempt

      Dundee were already six points clear at the top with two matches to play but with a massively superior goal difference before the match

      Friday 26 April 2024 22:40, UK

      Dundee United players and staff celebrate winning the cinch Championship title
      Image: Dundee United have been promoted to the top-flight after sealing the cinch Championship title

      Dundee United have been promoted back to the Scottish Premiership at the first attempt after a 0-0 draw with Airdrieonians on Friday.

      The celebrations had begun at the weekend as they were six points clear at the top with two matches to play but with a massively superior goal difference and Airdrie recognised this by welcoming the visitors with a guard of honour.

      However, that was as far as their respect extended as they enjoyed the better of the first half, with Arron Lyall coming closest to breaking the deadlock just before half-time when his shot was brilliantly tipped over by goalkeeper Jack Walton.

      After the break midfielder Lewis McGregor's cross-cum-shot bounced just wide with Lyall, again, and Josh O'Connor testing Walton as the hosts continued to create the better chances but United were happy to settle for the point which confirmed their return to the top flight.

