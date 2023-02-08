Al Ahly 1-4 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde star in Club World Cup semi-finals

Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final after goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas secured a 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in Morocco on Wednesday.

Playing without several key starters, Real Madrid struggled to break the deadlock against Al Ahly's well-organised defence but opened the scoring right on half-time with a close-range strike by Vinicius.

Real extended their lead just after the break when Valverde tapped into an empty net from a rebound.

The Spanish side wasted opportunities to extend the lead and Al Ahly received a lifeline when Eduardo Camavinga tripped Hussein El Shahat inside the area in the 65th minute and defender Ali Maaloul tucked away the penalty.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric missed a penalty three minutes from the end of the game but Rodrygo and substitute Arribas completed a comfortable win in stoppage time.

Real will face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the final in Rabat on Saturday after they shocked South American champions Flamengo 3-2 in the first semi-final.