Al Ahly 1-4 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde star in Club World Cup semi-finals

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid. FIFA Club World Cup Play-Offs.
Stade Prince Moulay AbdallahAttendance43,508.
Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas fire Real Madrid into the Club World Cup finals in Morocco following a 4-1 win over Egypt Premier League side Al Ahly in the semi-finals; Ali Maaloul gave African side hope from spot, before Luca Modric missed from 12 yards
Wednesday 8 February 2023 21:46, UK
Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final after goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas secured a 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in Morocco on Wednesday.
Playing without several key starters, Real Madrid struggled to break the deadlock against Al Ahly's well-organised defence but opened the scoring right on half-time with a close-range strike by Vinicius.
Real extended their lead just after the break when Valverde tapped into an empty net from a rebound.
The Spanish side wasted opportunities to extend the lead and Al Ahly received a lifeline when Eduardo Camavinga tripped Hussein El Shahat inside the area in the 65th minute and defender Ali Maaloul tucked away the penalty.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric missed a penalty three minutes from the end of the game but Rodrygo and substitute Arribas completed a comfortable win in stoppage time.
Real will face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the final in Rabat on Saturday after they shocked South American champions Flamengo 3-2 in the first semi-final.