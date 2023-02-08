 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid. FIFA Club World Cup Play-Offs.

Stade Prince Moulay AbdallahAttendance43,508.

Al Ahly 1

  • A Maâloul (65th minute pen)

Real Madrid 4

  • Vinicius Júnior (42nd minute)
  • F Valverde (46th minute)
  • Rodrygo (92nd minute)
  • S Arribas Calvo (98th minute)

Latest FIFA Club World Cup Odds

Al Ahly 1-4 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde star in Club World Cup semi-finals

Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas fire Real Madrid into the Club World Cup finals in Morocco following a 4-1 win over Egypt Premier League side Al Ahly in the semi-finals; Ali Maaloul gave African side hope from spot, before Luca Modric missed from 12 yards

Wednesday 8 February 2023 21:46, UK

Real Madrid&#39;s Rodrygo scored their third goal in added time to secure safe passage to the Club World Cup final
Image: Real Madrid's Rodrygo scored their third goal in added time to secure safe passage to the Club World Cup final

Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final after goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas secured a 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in Morocco on Wednesday.

Playing without several key starters, Real Madrid struggled to break the deadlock against Al Ahly's well-organised defence but opened the scoring right on half-time with a close-range strike by Vinicius.

Real extended their lead just after the break when Valverde tapped into an empty net from a rebound.

The Spanish side wasted opportunities to extend the lead and Al Ahly received a lifeline when Eduardo Camavinga tripped Hussein El Shahat inside the area in the 65th minute and defender Ali Maaloul tucked away the penalty.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric missed a penalty three minutes from the end of the game but Rodrygo and substitute Arribas completed a comfortable win in stoppage time.

Also See:

Trending

Real will face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the final in Rabat on Saturday after they shocked South American champions Flamengo 3-2 in the first semi-final.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home