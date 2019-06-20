Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: Copa America hopes hanging by thread for Messi and co following limp draw

Lionel Messi's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Argentina against Paraguay to keep their dwindling Copa America hopes alive.

Richard Sanchez put Paraguay ahead in the 37th minute after a lung-busting run from Miguel Almiron, before Messi levelled in the 57th minute following a handball by Paraguay's Ivan Peris - which had not been appealed for but was spotted by a VAR review.

Paraguay were awarded a spot-kick of their own a few minutes later but Derlis Gonzalez's shot was saved by Argentina keeper Franco Armani, who was lucky to avoid a red card when he fouled Gonzalez outside his area at the end of the first half.

Argentina are still bottom of Group B with one point from two games but they could progress to the last eight with a win over third-placed Qatar in their final group game next Sunday.

Already-qualified Colombia lead Group B on six points after earlier beating Qatar 1-0, with Paraguay second on two points.