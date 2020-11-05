Arsenal vs Aston Villa preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 7.15pm

Team news

Arsenal are set to recall a host of regular names for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Only Bernd Leno and Willian kept their places for the 4-1 Europa League victory over Molde on Thursday with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes given a rest.

Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are absent while there are doubts over Calum Chambers - who is working his way back to full fitness following a serious knee injury - and Reiss Nelson whose own minor knee issue saw him miss the win over Molde.

Image: Thomas Partey should also feature against Villa this weekend

Bertrand Traore is out for Aston Villa after coming off in their 4-3 defeat to Southampton.

The forward has a groin injury but boss Dean Smith expects him to be available after the international break.

Tom Heaton (knee) has returned to full training although is not ready to return to the squad and Wesley (knee) remains out with Kortney Hause (groin) a doubt.

How to follow

Arsenal vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday at 7.15pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek eight of the Premier League.

I think the markets may have overreacted to both these teams results last weekend. Arsenal's win at Manchester United was another feather in the cap for Mikel Arteta, who is becoming a bit of a master of stifling top teams with a defensive block. But this will be a different type of test and his boys look short at 4/6 for the victory.

Meanwhile, Villa impressed with their attacking output against Southampton despite falling to a 4-3 defeat. Remember, this is a team that went to Leicester and won and have thumped Liverpool. I would not be quick to deem their start a fluke.

Dean Smith's side have won both away Premier League games this season, without conceding. Their balance in midfield with Ross Barkley, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, flanked by Jack Grealish down the left, is an exciting combination.

With over 4/1 on offer, I am happy to play the away win. Back of the net.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Arsenal have won their last three home league games against Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 12-2. However, only Chelsea (5), Man City and Man Utd (4 each) have won more Premier League away games at the Emirates than Aston Villa (3).

Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time since May/December 1998, though both victories back then came at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's 1-0 win against Arsenal at Villa Park in July ended a run of seven straight defeats against the Gunners in all competitions, across which they had conceded 23 goals.

Arsenal lost 0-1 against Leicester in their last home league game, their first home league defeat of 2020. They last lost back-to-back league games at the Emirates in December 2019 (a run of three), while they last failed to score in consecutive games at home in February 2016.

Aston Villa are the only side yet to concede away from home in the Premier League this season, while they were the only side not to keep a clean sheet on the road in the competition last season. Their away games have seen fewer goals scored than any other Premier League side this season (4), while their home games have seen the most goals in the competition so far (20 - F11 A9).

