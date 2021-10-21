Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

It remains to be seen if Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette will be rewarded for his late goal against Crystal Palace with a recall for the Aston Villa clash.

Bukayo Saka's fitness will be assessed ahead. The England winger was forced off at half-time in Monday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace after being kicked on his calf, although he is expected to be in contention to play some part.

Granit Xhaka (knee) is the only certain absentee for Mikel Arteta's side, with Alexandre Lacazette pushing for a first league start of the season having scored off the bench last time out.

Image: Bukayo Saka hobbled off against Crystal Palace

"We have two or three players that finished the game with some issues," Arteta said on Thursday.

"He (Saka) hasn't trained yet so we have to assess him and see how he is. It is down to the doctors and see how he recovers, see how he is today and tomorrow."

Aston Villa will have Matty Cash available after he was forced off against Wolves. The defender came off late in the derby defeat with a dead leg but is fit for the trip to the Emirates.

Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are available after their hamstring injuries while Keinan Davis has also returned to training. Trezeguet (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

How to follow

Arsenal

Aston Villa Friday 22nd October 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Aston Villa

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned that some football coaches are being put off from entering management because of the abuse they receive from fans and on social media

Arsenal - who faced Aston Villa in the first ever competitive game at the Emirates Stadium - have lost four of their last 10 home league games against the Villans (W6). The Gunners have only lost more league games at their new ground against Man City (5) and Chelsea (6).

Aston Villa have won their last three Premier League meetings with Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 36 against them in the competition (W3 D9 L24). They last won four consecutive league games against the Gunners in September 1962.

Each of the last nine Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates has seen at least three goals scored. The only specific fixture to see a longer such run in the competition is Manchester City at home to Newcastle - 11 times between 2007 and 2020.

Arsenal had won seven of their nine Premier League games on a Friday before the beginning of last season (D2). Since then, however, the Gunners have lost each of their last two such fixtures at home to Everton (0-1) and away to Brentford (0-2) on the opening day this season.

Of the 12 Premier League sides to have featured at least 10 times in the Premier League on a Friday, only Leicester (1/12) and Spurs (2/11) have a lower win % in such fixtures than Aston Villa (2/10), beating Spurs 4-1 in December 1997 and Everton 2-0 in August 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he is disappointed to see Steve Bruce sacked by Newcastle, and is full of respect for his what he has achieved in the game