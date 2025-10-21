Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres ends goal drought as Gunners thrash Diego Simeone’s side in Champions League

Arsenal blew Atletico Madrid away with four goals in 13 second-half minutes as the Gunners maintained their 100 per cent record in the Champions League with a statement 4-0 win.

Just like they did against Atleti's city rivals Real in April, Europe will have watched with all emotions as the Gunners dismantled Diego Simeone's defence on a perfect evening that saw two more set-piece goals and a double for Viktor Gyokeres to end his seven-game Arsenal goal drought.

Arsenal dominated from start to finish and could have been up at half-time. Eberechi Eze struck the bar and Declan Rice missed a good chance from the rebound, while Jan Oblak denied Bukayo Saka and Gyokeres either side of half-time with solid saves.

Atleti barely threatened until Julian Alvarez struck the bar just after half-time on his return to England - but then came the Arsenal onslaught.

Image: Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after scoring the first

Just before the hour mark, Rice's wicked free-kick from near the touchline found an unmarked Gabriel, whose glancing header gave Arsenal the lead. The Brazilian defender showcased his brilliance in the other box seconds later when he blocked Giuliano Simeone's goalbound shot.

Seven minutes later, it was two. Myles Lewis-Skelly went on a lung-bursting run to the edge of the box and teed up Gabriel Martinelli, who expertly found the far corner.

Six minutes after that, it was 4-0 - courtesy of Gyokeres' double. The first was scrappy as Atleti looked ragged at the back, before he then finished from close range after Gabriel nodded back a corner from Rice.

This was a night where everything went right for Arsenal. The season is looking that way too.

More to follow...

Story of the match in stats