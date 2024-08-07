Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Gabriel Jesus scores superb solo goal as rampant Gunners impress

Gabriel Jesus scored a superb solo goal as Arsenal stepped up their preparations for the new campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Jesus, reinvigorated following an injury-hit campaign last term, pounced on a poor Leverkusen throw deep in Arsenal territory in the first half before carrying the ball forward and dispatching a low finish from outside the box to delight the Emirates Stadium crowd.

The rampant hosts were already two-goals up at that point, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard having finished smartly from Kai Havertz passes in the space of a minute early on.

Havertz moved up front after Jesus was substituted at half-time and the German scored Arsenal's fourth goal when Bukayo Saka's cut-back bounced into his path off Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka, who received a warm reception on his return to north London.

Leverkusen scored a consolation goal through substitute Adam Hlozek but it did not dampen the spirits of the home fans, with Declan Rice given his first outing of pre-season as a second-half substitute as well as fellow Euro 2024 finalist Saka.

Arsenal fans were denied a chance to see new signing Riccardo Calafiori, who was not in the squad, but Mikel Arteta used the occasion to give more minutes to some of the youngsters who featured during the club's US tour, with Miles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Ayden Heaven and Josh Nichols appearing as substitutes.

Arsenal round off their pre-season campaign with a second Emirates Cup game against Lyon on Sunday before commencing their Premier League season at home to Wolves on Saturday August 17 at 3pm.

July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient

July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth

July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd

August 1: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

August 7: Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen

August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal will start their 2024/25 Premier League season at home to Wolves on Saturday August 17.

The Gunners then face a trip to Unai Emery's Aston Villa and a home clash with Brighton before visiting Tottenham on September 14 for the first north London derby of the season. The return fixture with Spurs at the Emirates is on January 14.

Mikel Arteta's side's first game with last season's title rivals and champions Manchester City comes within the first five games of the campaign on September 21 at the Etihad, with the reverse fixture at the Emirates on February 1.

Over Christmas, the Gunners are at home to newly-promoted Ipswich on Boxing Day before travelling across London to face Brentford on December 29. In March, the Gunners face a trip to Man Utd before a home game against Chelsea.

The Gunners end the season away at Southampton on May 25, after visiting Anfield on May 10 and hosting Newcastle for their final home game on May 18.