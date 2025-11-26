Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich: Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli seal statement Champions League win

Arsenal maintained their perfect start in the Champions League as a statement 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium sent them top of the league phase table.

Three days on from thrashing Spurs in the north London derby, Mikel Arteta's side produced another outstanding display in front of their fans to underline their status as major European contenders.

Jurrien Timber's headed opener from Bukayo Saka's corner was cancelled out by 17-year-old Lennart Karl in the first half but the Gunners blew Bayern Munich away after the break.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (8), Saliba (7), Mosquera (7), Lewis-Skelly (5), Zubimendi (7), Rice (8), Eze (7), Saka (7), Trossard (6), Merino (7)



Subs: Madueke (7), Calafiori (7), Martinelli (7), White (n/a), Odegaard (n/a)



Bayern Munich: Neuer (5), Laimer (6), Upamecano (5), Tah (6), Stanisic (6), Kimmich (6), Pavlovic (6), Karl (7), Gnabry (7), Olise (7), Kane (5).



Subs: Jackson (6) Bischof (6), Goretzka (n/a), Guerreiro (n/a), Kim (n/a)



Player of the Match: Declan Rice

Following a succession of set-piece chances, the second goal arrived when two substitutes combined as Riccardo Calafiori's whipped cross was dispatched by Noni Madueke for his first Arsenal goal.

As former Spurs striker Harry Kane toiled, unable to even register a shot at the ground where he has scored more times than any other visiting player, Arsenal rammed home their advantage.

Their third came from a rapid breakaway as Eberechi Eze, Arsenal's hat-trick hero against Spurs, released substitute Martinelli, who beat Manuel Neuer to the ball and raced clear to finish into an empty net to mark his first appearance in a month with a goal.

Arsenal were good value for the two-goal lead and while Karl's well-worked goal ended their run of clean sheets in the competition, a fifth consecutive win puts them three points clear of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the league phase table.

The Gunners now move on to Sunday's game against Chelsea, live on Sky Sports at Stamford Bridge, where they will aim to extend their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they continue their fight for silverware on multiple fronts.

The only blot on their evening was an injury to Leandro Trossard, who had to be replaced by Madueke in the first half. "He said he felt something and we didn't want to take any risks," said Arteta.

In better news on the injury front, there was a comeback appearance from captain Martin Odegaard, who came on as a late substitute having recovered from his knee issue.

Analysis: The Arsenal machine rolls on

For the second time in three days, there was a party mood inside the Emirates Stadium when the final whistle blew. Sunday's win underlined their Premier League credentials. This one showed they might have what it takes to go the distance in Europe too.

It's 12 wins from 13 games in all competitions but this, against Bayern Munich, the team described by Arteta as the best in Europe, was something else. Arsenal made Vincent Kompany's side look decidedly average during a rampant second-half performance.

It started with a barrage of set-pieces after the break. Bayern had already experienced the force of Arsenal's dead-ball machine for Timber's first-half goal but the bombardment intensified following the restart, setting the tone for what followed.

Bayern were left dizzied but the goals came from other sources, reminders, like the four goals against Spurs on Sunday, that this side can hurt you in various ways. The third was a reminder of their counter-attacking threat. The second also came from a turnover.

The substitutes decided the game, which is not that surprising considering their quality. How many sides around Europe can bring on five players of the quality of Madueke, Martinelli, Calafiori, Ben White and Odegaard? Arsenal's depth, even in the context of their continued injury problems, is one of many factors in their favour.

Arteta: We beat the best team in Europe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "I have to praise our players because I think they had an incredible match against, in my opinion, the best team in Europe.

"Individually, we were immense to resolve all the challenges that this team brings to the table. They know how hard we worked to prepare for every single game.

"We know that the margins are super small. We started the week really well against Spurs, winning here at home.

"Today is another massive victory, but that's it. Now I'm going to go home, have a nice dinner, and tomorrow morning we'll start to prepare for Stamford Bridge.

"We've certainly been very, very consistent in the competition so far, but it's just the beginning.

"We are so pleased with what we've seen today. Again, the energy that we created in the stadium, what the team transmits, the energy that we bring, the quality that we play with.

"It's incredible and we have to maintain that because it's still very early."

Kompany: Arsenal deserved to win

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany: "First of all, I have to congratulate Arsenal. I think, in the end, a deserved win for them.

"The first half felt like we could edge it. You can't keep a team like Arsenal without threat for an entire game but I felt we had many reasons to feel OK at half-time.

"But in the second half they came out with more purpose, more sharpness on the simple things in the game.

"Of course, they always have the set-plays to shift the momentum, but at the same time, we allowed them to gain control in too many phases of play."

Kane: We lost too many duels

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane told TNT Sports: "It was a tough game, which is kind of what we expected.

"It was a good battle in the first half which was fairly even.

"Second half we didn't quite have the same energy or intensity and we lost too many duels. It's our first loss of the season.

"We don't want to panic too much about it. But we will learn about it for sure."

