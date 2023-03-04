Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: Reiss Nelson scores last-gasp winner as Gunners come from two down to beat Cherries

Reiss Nelson was the hero for Arsenal as his 97th-minute winner sealed an astonishing Gunners comeback from 2-0 down to a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.

A bizarre encounter at a raucous Emirates Stadium began with the Cherries taking the lead after just nine seconds, as a well-worked kick-off routine was finished by Philip Billing at the back post.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated the possession and chances against the relegation-threatened side, holding 80 per cent of the ball and mustered 30 shots on goal overall - but fell further behind to Marco Senesi's header from a corner.

But Arsenal's young side were not to be disheartened as they levelled the game with two goals in seven minutes after the hour mark. Both goals came from unlikely sources as Partey tapped home at the back post from Emile Smith Rowe's header, before White finished Nelson's cross.

And as Arsenal huffed and puffed for a winner, Nelson curled home with the last kick of the game to spark bedlam at the Emirates, with the Gunners' five-point lead at the top of the table maintained.

Scenes at the Emirates

Image: Reiss Nelson's strike seven minutes into added time won it for Arsenal

Image: Reiss Nelson celebrates his winner for Arsenal

Image: Bournemouth's Ryan Fredericks reacts after Nelson's late, later winner

Image: Nelson is congratulated after the winner...

Image: Reiss Nelson is hugged by Bukayo Saka

How the Gunners turned it round

Image: The Gunners remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League

Fans were still filtering into the stands when Bournemouth took a surprise lead in even more stunning circumstances.

Image: Philip Billing wheels away to celebrate after giving Bournemouth an early lead at Arsenal

The Cherries players put five players on the left of the halfway line at the kick-off but played the ball right to Dango Ouattara, who crossed for an unmarked Billing to tap home past Aaron Ramsdale.

The Emirates were stunned but the home crowd roared their team towards encouragement. It nearly led to a quick equaliser as Neto got down well to save Martin Odegaard's shot from the edge the box, the Cherries goalkeeper also quick to deny Bukayo Saka at the rebound.

The same Arsenal duo tested the Bournemouth goalkeeper again - but despite the hosts having around 85% possession, the Cherries created the next big chance of the game.

Team news Arsenal made three changes from the side who beat Everton 4-0. Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced Granit Xhaka, Jorginho and Ben White. This was only Vieira's second Premier League start for Arsenal.

Bournemouth made two changes from the team beaten 4-1 by Manchester City last week. Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore were missing, so Joe Rothwell and Antoine Semenyo started.

Dominic Solanke's break saw him play Billing in behind the defence, played onside by the retreating Leandro Trossard who was carrying an injury.

Billing squared to Solanke and Ouattara in the penalty area, who were both waiting for a tap-in but Ramsdale denied the latter with a superb sprawling save.

Trossard limped off injured with Emile Smith Rowe replacing him off the bench. That dampened Arsenal's momentum slightly in terms of attacking influence, despite seeing two VAR checks on a Chris Mepham handball and a challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu go against their way.

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (7); Tomiyasu (5), Saliba (6), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (7); Partey (9), Vieira (6), Odegaard (7); Saka (6), Trossard (5), Martinelli



Subs: Smith Rowe (6), White (8), Nelson (7), Xhaka (n/a)



Bournemouth: Neto (7); Smith (6), Mepham (7), Stephens (7), Senesi (7), Zemura (7); Ouattara (5), Rothwell (6), Billing (7), Semenyo (6); Solanke (7)



Subs: Anthony (6), Fredericks (6), Christie (6), Cook (n/a)



Player of the match: Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Arsenal continued their dominance after the break but what nobody saw coming was a Bournemouth second. Partey fell asleep at a corner and it allowed Senesi to run across him and head past Ramsdale.

Jack Stephens nearly gave Arsenal a way back into the game as his wild slice ended up in the back of the net but the resulting corner saw the Gunners pull one back.

Neto punched an Arsenal corner clear and Smith Rowe headed onto Partey at the back post, who tucked home in a moment of redemption for the midfielder.

The Emirates noise levels rose again and Bournemouth could only last seven minutes before succumbing to another goal. Arteta brought on Reiss Nelson for Smith Rowe and the substitute's cross was met by White at the back post.

The England defender's first-time finish was clawed out by Neto from behind the line, but goal line technology validated the effort.

Image: Ben White celebrates after equalising for Arsenal against Bournemouth

Arsenal went to complete the comeback as Martinelli broke clear behind the Bournemouth backline, but blazed over as he entered the box. Vieira saw a long-range shot end up in a similar outcome while the Gunners had handball appeals on Senesi and Billing waved away by VAR.

Arsenal thought the chance had gone when Oleksandr Zinchenko's deflected effort bounced wide. But Nelson stole the show at the end by finding that same corner.

Fulham

Arsenal Sunday 12th March 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday at 5.45pm. The Gunners then return to Premier League action with a trip to Fulham next Sunday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports.

Up next for Bournemouth is a Premier League home match against Liverpool next Saturday at 12.30pm. Gary O'Neil's side then travel to Aston Villa on March 18 at 3pm.