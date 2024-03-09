Arsenal 2-1 Brentford: Kai Havertz secures vital win for Mikel Arteta's side in title race after Aaron Ramsdale howler

Kai Havertz's late header secured Arsenal a vital 2-1 win over Brentford and spared Aaron Ramsdale's embarrassment as the Gunners moved top of the Premier League.

Ramsdale's disastrous error that saw Yoane Wissa equalise late in the first half looked as if it might cost Arsenal ahead of Sunday's huge title showdown between Liverpool and Man City at Anfield - live on Sky Sports.

However, Havertz delivered with a header late on, just as he did in the reverse fixture in November, to take Arsenal a point clear of Liverpool and two of City with their eighth consecutive league win.

Declan Rice had headed Arsenal in front after 19 minutes after a bright start from the hosts but saw his goal cancelled out by Wissa as he capitalised on Ramsdale dawdling in possession.

Brentford fought hard to stay in the game but eventually caved and are just five points above the relegation zone as their winless run stretches to five games.

Team news Arsenal made two enforced changes with Leandro Trossard replacing the injured Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale starting ahead of David Raya, ineligible against his parent club.

Keane Lewis-Potter was Brentford's only tweak, coming in for the absent Sergio Reguilon.

More to follow.

Arsenal host FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit. Kick-off 8pm. Arsenal then face title rivals Manchester City after the international break on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 4.30pm.

Brentford head to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday March 16. Kick-off 3pm.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.