Arsenal 2-0 Brighton: Nicolas Pepe scores twice as Arsenal beat Brighton but miss out on European qualification

Nicolas Pepe scored twice as Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 but the Gunners missed out on the final European qualification spot.

Arsenal appeared on track for a seventh-placed finish - and qualification to the Europa Conference League - after Nicolas Pepe's double at the Emirates Stadium, but Tottenham's late win over Leicester leaves them in eighth and facing their first season without European football in 25 years.

Arsenal were frustrated by Brighton in a one-sided first half but finally made the breakthrough when Pepe expertly controlled a Calum Chambers cross and fired past Robert Sanchez (49).

The in-form Ivorian then made it five goals in his last three appearances as he latched onto a Martin Odegaard pass and produced another clinical finish (60) from the right-hand side of the Brighton box.

The victory lifts Arsenal above Everton, who were beaten 5-0 by champions Manchester City, but Mikel Arteta's side have to settle for eighth place - and a season out of European competition due to Tottenham's dramatic 4-2 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Player ratings Arsenal: Leno (7), Chambers (8), Holding (7), Gabriel (7), Tierney (7), Xhaka (7), Partey (7), Odegaard (8), Pepe (9), Smith Rowe (7), Aubameyang (6).



Subs: Saka (6), Lacazette (6), Martinelli (6)



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Jahanbakhsh (6), Webster (6), Dunk (6), White (6), Burn (6), Bissouma (7), Moder (7), Gross (6), Mac Allister (5), Trossard (5).



Subs: Lallana (6), Connolly (6), Alzate (6).



Man of the match: Nicolas Pepe

How Arsenal won... but missed out on Europe

There were more scenes of protest against Arsenal's Kroenke family owners outside the stadium ahead of kick-off and many of the 10,000 fans in the stands then held up posters reading 'Kroenke out, fans in' as the players emerged from the tunnel.

But their ire was aimed solely at the owners, rather than the players, and they were quick to get behind the team as Arsenal dominated proceedings from the outset.

Odegaard, playing the final game of his loan spell from Real Madrid, was at the heart of almost every attack in the early stages but it was Thomas Partey who had the first chance, curling a long-range effort narrowly wide.

Image: Nicolas Pepe celebrates his goal with teammates (AP)

The Ghanaian, who is still waiting for his first Arsenal goal, then went even closer when his looping strike forced the back-peddling Sanchez into a scrambling save.

Brighton offered little as an attacking force but did at least defend resolutely in the first half, although they were fortunate to go into the break level after Gabriel Magalhaes sent a header against the bar shortly before the break.

Arsenal didn't have to wait long, however, with Pepe's opener arriving just a few minutes after half-time. Chambers' low cross was firmly struck, but the Ivorian controlled it with his first touch then dispatched a powerful finish with his second.

The Gunners were appealing for a penalty soon after that when Odegaard went to ground following a counter-attack, their appeals waved away by Jonathan Moss, but any frustration at that decision subsided when they doubled their lead a few minutes later.

It was another fine finish from Pepe as he collected Odegaard's through-ball and punished Lewis Dunk for backing off him, steering the ball into the bottom corner beyond the despairing Sanchez.

Image: Lewis Dunk clears the ball under pressure from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bernd Leno had to make a rare save from Jakub Moder as Brighton attempted to claw their way back into the game but the hosts continued to have the upper hand and should have extended their lead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sliced wastefully wide from one counter-attack while Partey struck the bar with a powerful effort from Granit Xhaka's pass.

There was a warm reception for Alexandre Lacazette as he came off the bench for what could be his final appearance for Arsenal while Odegaard was also loudly cheered when he was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners appeared to be heading up to seventh place and into the Europa Conference League at that point, but Tottenham's late comeback at the King Power Stadium means they miss out by a point despite a winning end to a difficult Premier League campaign.

