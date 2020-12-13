Arsenal 0-1 Burnley: Granit Xhaka sees red as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own goal costs Gunners

Granit Xhaka was sent off and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal as Arsenal's dismal season hit a new low with a 1-0 loss to Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Xhaka was shown a straight red card following a VAR review after he grabbed Ashley Westwood by the throat early in the second half, and Arsenal's evening went from bad to worse when Aubameyang headed a Burnley corner into his own net (73).

The 10-man hosts tried to rally in the closing stages, with Bukayo Saka seeing a goalbound effort headed over the bar by James Tarkowski, but Burnley held firm to claim only their second Premier League win of the season.

For Arsenal, the defeat extends a dreadful run of form, leaving them with only one win from their last eight Premier League games. It is the first time since 1959 that they have lost four consecutive home games in the league.

The Gunners appeared to be gaining the upper-hand after the interval at the Emirates Stadium, with Nick Pope making a string of saves after a blunt first-half display from the hosts, but Xhaka's moment of madness changed the course of the game, piling the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

Full match report to follow...

What's next?

Arsenal are back at the Emirates Stadium to face Southampton on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6pm. Burnley, meanwhile, travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Thursday, kicking off at 6pm.