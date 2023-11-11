Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Gunners beat Clarets to go second in the Premier League

Arsenal got back to winning ways by seeing off a stubborn Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Gunners controversially lost 1-0 at Newcastle United last time out but had no such problems on Saturday afternoon, easing to victory, albeit after being made to work hard for the win.

However, Leandro Trossard's bundled effort on the stroke of half-time finally broke the visitors' brave first-half resistance.

And even though Josh Brownhill's deflected 54th-minute shot brought the Clarets level against the run of play, William Saliba headed the hosts back in front just three minutes and 39 seconds later.

The returning Oleksandr Zinchenko added a spectacular third with 16 minutes to go and despite substitute Fabio Vieira's needless late red card, Arsenal held on for the win that lifts them above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and into second in the table, level on points with champions Manchester City ahead of their Super Sunday trip to Chelsea.

Struggling Burnley, meanwhile, stay in 19th place after this latest defeat.

More to follow shortly…

After the international break, Arsenal travel to Brentford on Saturday November 25; kick-off 5.30pm.

Burnley are also in action on Saturday November 25 when they host West Ham; kick-off 3pm.