Arsenal vs Chelsea: Double header LIVE!

WSL ON SKY: BIG NAMES, DERBY DAYS AND INSPIRING GIRLSBack in March, Sky Sports announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the WSL from September 2021.The Barclays FA Women's Super League has a new home this season on Sky Sports. From world-class stars like Lucy Bronze and Vivianne Miedema, to competitive derby days, there are plenty of reasons to be excited...The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.The excitement has kicked up a gear with Friday's fixture announcement and there are plenty of reasons why you should watch this season...