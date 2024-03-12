Arsenal 1-0 Porto (Agg: 1-1; Arsenal win 4-2 on pens): David Raya saves book Champions League last-eight place

David Raya was the hero, saving two spot-kicks as Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 on penalties to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after their last-16 tie ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Leandro Trossard, in for the injured Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side of Arsenal's attack, levelled the tie up after the scoring four minutes before half-time with a low finish into the far corner after being found by Martin Odegaard's delicious, disguised pass.

Image: Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Porto

However, after Odegaard saw an effort controversially ruled out by referee Clement Turpin midway through the second half, the game went into extra-time and then to penalties.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson feels the decision to disallow Arsenal's second goal against Porto was harsh.

And it was Raya who proved the home side's match winner after saving two Porto penalties, while the hosts were perfect from the spot to advance to the last eight of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2010.

How Arsenal made Champions League quarter-finals in dramatic fashion

Arsenal headed into the return leg needing to overturn a first-leg deficit after a 1-0 defeat in Porto three weeks ago, a feat they last managed in the Champions League 14 years ago against the same opponents. That was also the last occasion the north London side reached the last eight of the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson reacts to Leandro Trossard's opener for Arsenal against Porto in the Champions League.

And with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta having asked the home fans to bring the noise at the Emirates, the Gunners began the second leg fast in search of a nerve-reducing opener to level the tie on aggregate.

Team news Arsenal made only one change from the 2-1 win over Brentford as David Raya returns in place of Aaron Ramsdale in goal.



Gabriel Martinelli was absent again through injury, meaning Leandro Trossard keeps his place in the attack along with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, with the returning Gabriel Jesus only on the bench.



Jorginho started having been on the bench in the first leg, meaning Declan Rice should have licence to get forward along with Martin Odegaard.



Jesus was joined on the bench by Takehiro Tomiyasu for the first time since his injury, and also by Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira.



Unsurprisingly, Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao named the same starting lineup that edged Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg at the Dragao last month.

That did not come, though, and as half-time approached, the hosts were huffing and puffing in search of a breakthrough, which finally came on 41 minutes after a lovely passing move down the left, with the skipper inevitably involved.

It was Odegaard's brilliant defence-splitting pass that opened up the visitors' defence, although Trossard still had a lot of work to do to beat Diogo Costa from an acute angle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson believes that Arsenal will comfortably see off Porto in the Champions League and that Manchester City will not be too confident if drawn against them.

The strike settled home nerves, but the decisive second goal never came as the Portuguese side managed to frustrate their hosts, although Arsenal will point to a contentious call from the French referee midway through the second half which denied them the aggregate lead.

Image: Martin Odegaard and Ben White celebrate with David Raya after the latter's penalty heroics

Kai Havertz and Pepe battled for a ball over the top, and as Costa came out to clear the ball then broke kindly to the unmarked Odegaard, who simply chipped home into an unguarded net from the edge of the area, only for Havertz to be penalised for an earlier shirt pull on Pepe.

Thereafter, the atmosphere got hotter and hotter, with both coaches booked for touchline rants as the game moved into extra-time, while they also exchanged angry words at the conclusion of the match, which provided little goalmouth action other than a half-chance for substitute Gabriel Jesus.

Image: David Raya saved two penalties in the shootout as Arsenal beat Porto to reach the Champions League quarter-finals

That meant penalties to decide a winner, with Raya proving the difference between the two teams by saving first from Wendell and then Wenderson Galeno, both outstanding full-length stops, while Arsenal were perfect as Odegaard, Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all found the back of the net.

Gunners' long wait for Champions League last-eight appearance finally over - Opta stats

Arsenal have progressed to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2009-10, ending a run of seven consecutive last 16 eliminations in the competition.

This was the first UEFA Champions League knockout match to go to a penalty shootout since the 2016 final between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid.

Porto have been eliminated from each of their last eight major European knockout ties against English opposition since knocking Manchester United out of the 2003-04 UEFA Champions League last 16.

This was only the second time Arsenal were taken to extra-time in a UEFA Champions League match, and first since the 2008-09 last 16 against Roma, which they also progressed from after a penalty shootout.

Leandro Trossard became only the third player to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League home games for Arsenal, after Alexis Sánchez and Bukayo Saka.

Martin Ødegaard has seven assists for Arsenal this season in all competitions, with tonight's his first in the UEFA Champions League - this is as many as he provided in the whole of last season for the Gunners.

There were 74 fouls over the two legs of this last 16 tie between Arsenal and FC Porto - the most in a knockout tie between two sides in the UEFA Champions League since the 2015-16 last 16 tie between Bayern Munich and Juventus (76).

Porto defender Pepe became the first ever outfield player to appear in a UEFA Champions League match at the age of 41 or older.

Image: Martin Odegaard had a second-half goal ruled out against Porto

What the managers said...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta:

"So happy - 14 years is a long time for a club like Arsenal not to do what we've done today," he said.

"We had to dig in and find the magic moment we did at the end today. So proud and so happy.

"You are very nervous. You are hoping for the best but you know it's a bit of a lottery. We did our preparation yesterday and the day before just in case and it really helped so credit to the goalkeeping coaches as well.

"We have started to create an unbelievable energy in the stadium and we are all pushing to get it done, and together we've done it.

"Unbelievable. That's where we want to be. We have been patient and this is where we want to be."

Image: Bukayo Saka seeks to find an opening in the first half against Porto

Arsenal must wait nearly three weeks for their next game after the postponement of their Premier League home fixture against Chelsea due to the Blues' FA Cup participation this weekend, which is then followed by an international break.

The Gunners return to action with a huge title clash against Manchester City as Mikel Arteta's side go to the Etihad Stadium on March 31; kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.