Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Pressure increases on Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal manager Unai Emery saw his side lose to Eintracht Frankfurt

The pressure firmly increased on Arsenal head coach Unai Emery after Eintracht Frankfurt came from a goal down to beat his side 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck on the stroke of half-time to give the Gunners an advantage at the break, but two goals in nine second-half minutes from Daichi Kamada turned the game on its head.

Arsenal pushed in search of an equaliser, but they failed to really create anything of note as the Bundesliga side held on for a famous victory in north London, which also keeps their hopes of qualification alive.

Emery's Arsenal are winless in their last seven

Despite the defeat, the Gunners should still qualify for the round of 32 barring a five-goal defeat at Standard Liege on December 12, but another poor result leaves Emery firmly on the brink at the Emirates ahead of their Premier League clash with Norwich on Sunday, which is live on Sky Sports.

Player ratings Arsenal: Martinez (6), Mustafi (5), Sokratis (5), Luiz (5), Chambers (5), Xhaka (6), Willock (5), Tierney (6), Martinelli (6), Saka (6), Aubameyang (6).



Subs: Guendouzi (5), Ozil (5), Torreira (5)



Eintracht Frankfurt: Ronnow (7), Abraham (7), Hasebe (7), Hinteregger (8), Da Costa (7), Kamada (8), Fernandes (6), Sow (7), Kostic (7), Silva (6), Paciencia (7)



Subs: Gacinovic (7), Kohr (7).



Man of the match: Daichi Kamada

How the pressure piled on Emery

Before the match, Emery called on Arsenal to produce a performance to connect with the supporters again, but with rows and rows of empty seats around the ground - including an empty away section because of ban on Eintracht Frankfurt fans by UEFA for disorder at their away game against Vitoria - there was an eerie atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium.

Xhaka returns Granit Xhaka returned to Gunners' starting-line up for the first time since he was booed by his own fans after being substituted during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last month.



On the whole he was given a good reception from the Arsenal supporters. His name was greeted with a mixture of jeers and cheers before kick-off but he was given an excellent ovation when he left the field after an injury scare.



In the second half, he drew a huge roar from the Emirates with an excellent piece of skill before creating an opportunity for Calum Chambers.

Small steps, but a positive night for the former captain, if not the team.

Aubameyang missed a glorious chance to get the Arsenal fans off their seats in the 12th minute, heading wide from six yards after Joe Willock got in his way.

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate during their fight back

The Gunners, who suffered an injury blow in the first half with David Luiz replaced by Matteo Guendouzi, eventually took the lead at it was Aubameyang who made amends for his early miss.

The Arsenal skipper struck on the stroke of half-time, via the underside of the crossbar, to give his side a lift heading into the break.

Team news Unai Emery recalled former captain Granit Xhaka into the Arsenal side to face Eintracht Frankfurt. The midfielder has not played for the Gunners since being stripped of the armband after swearing at supporters following his substitution during a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on October 27. But he was included for the Group F match as Emery seeks a first win in six games, with five of the team who started the 2-2 draw against Southampton retaining their places.



Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz and Calum Chambers stayed in the side, as did Kieran Tierney and new captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Emiliano Martinez, Shkodran Mustafi, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also came in.

However, Frankfurt stunned the Emirates Stadium 10 minutes after half-time when Kamada smashed in a drive from outside the penalty.

Things got even worse for the Gunners when Kamada struck again nine minutes later, smashing into the bottom corner under no pressure to give the Bundesliga the advantage side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the opener

Arsenal, who just needed a draw to book their place in the knockout stages, could not find an equaliser as streams of home fans left the Emirates Stadium.

Those that remained greeted the final whistle with another chorus of boos as the pressure piled on head coach Emery.

Opta stats

Arsenal have not won any of their last seven matches in all competitions (D5 L2) - they never went on as poor a run across 1,235 games under Arsene Wenger, last waiting this long for a win in February 1992 under George Graham (8 games).

Arsenal have led at any stage in five games during their current seven-match winless run, drawing four and losing one of those five games after going ahead.

Eintracht Frankfurt have defeated English opposition away from home in Europe for the first time since beating Burnley 2-1 in the Fairs Cup in April 1967.

What's next?

The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League takes place on Monday, December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 12pm, UK time.

Arsenal travel to Norwich on Sunday at 2pm in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports, while their last Europa League group-stage clash is at Standard Liege on December 12 at 5.55pm.