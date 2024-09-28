Arsenal 4-2 Leicester: Wilfried Ndidi own goal and Kai Havertz score late on to move Gunners level on points with Man City

Arsenal scored twice in a dramatic stoppage-time period to beat Leicester 4-2 and move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

James Justin's dramatic second-half double had brought Leicester back level at 2-2 from 2-0 down, but Wilfried Ndidi's own goal (90+4) from another vital Arsenal corner put the Gunners back ahead before Kai Havertz settled the result on the counter (90+9), after a VAR check on the goal.

It was the Gabriel Martinelli show in north London during the first half as the Brazilian swept home Jurrien Timber's cross (20), then set up Leandro Trossard's slotted finish on the stroke of half-time.

Leicester had just one touch in the Arsenal penalty area during the first half and failed to register a shot on target on David Raya's goal, but that all changed early in the second half as Justin's header took a wicked deflection off Havertz to halve the deficit.

Arsenal then faced incredible resistance from Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen as they bid to restore their two-goal cushion, as the shot-stopper clawed out Gabriel's header from a corner and then the close-range rebound from Riccardo Calafiori.

Trossard then struck the post from the edge of the box and those moments proved crucial as Leicester then levelled in spectacular fashion. Justin met a high-hanging cross from the left inside the box and crashed in past the helpless Raya via the help of the post.

Image: James Justin and team-mate Harry Winks celebrate as Leicester came from two goals down to make it 2-2

Hermansen continued his heroics to keep Leicester level. First he saved from Havertz from point-blank range, then he clawed Trossard's effort away from inside the box after his initial pass out the back caused chaos for the visitors.

Arsenal brought on Raheem Sterling to try and make the difference, but it was Ethan Nwaneri who went closest out of the substitutes as his long-range drive had to be kept out by Hermansen, who was also equal to Calafiori's bullet header from a late corner.

But after 2.37 xG of second-half chances wasted, the pressure eventually told as Trossard's shot from Bukayo Saka's deep corner deflected in off N'Didi and past the helpless Hermansen.

Image: Kai Havertz seals the win for Arsenal with a fourth goal in the 99th minute

Then with Leicester pushing bodies forward, Havertz finished at the back post after Justin played the ball into his path after Gabriel Jesus' shot was saved.

Player ratings: Arsenal: Raya (7); Timber (7), Saliba (6), Gabriel (6), Calafiori (6); Partey (6), Rice (7), Trossard (8); Saka (7), Havertz (7), Martinelli (8)



Subs: Sterling (6), Nwaneri (7), Jesus (n/a)



Leicester: Hermansen (8); Justin (8), Faes (6), Okoli (6), Kristiansen (6); Ndidi (7), Winks (6), Skipp (5); Buonanotte , Vardy, Mavididi



Subs: Ayew (6), Decordova-Reid (n/a) El Khannouss (n/a), Fatawu (n/a), Edouard (n/a)



Player of the Match: Leandro Trossard

Why are Arsenal now title 'favourites'? They keep getting over the line...

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Emirates Stadium:

Arsenal have the same amount of points as Manchester City in the Premier League table but the bookmakers have the Gunners down as slight favourites over Pep Guardiola's side.

It makes very little sense, given City have the experience and Arsenal are still going for their first Premier League title in over two decades. So what do Arsenal have that City don't?

The answer is clear: set-pieces. Tottenham, Man City and now Leicester - that's three Premier League games in a row where Arsenal have scored from the same corner routine: Bukayo Saka's delivery from the right, several Arsenal players rushing the goalkeeper and the ball in the back of the net, either planned or just finding a way in somehow.

It is another example of planned pressure Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have. They are so well-drilled in multiple areas of the pitch.

It is not just with set pieces, they are this efficient in open play too. Steve Cooper said they conceded two "typical Arsenal goals" in the first half having spent all week working on how to defend Arsenal's cutbacks and crosses. "That's how good they can be," said Cooper after the game.

The ball keeps on going into the net for Arsenal and the points keep racking up. Arsenal are yet to lose this season despite a tricky last 10 days or so. If you can't beat Arsenal when they're on an off-day, when can you?

How did Arsenal almost not win?

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"The numbers behind this game are extraordinary. Arsenal created the most expected goals of the season at 4.12 and Leicester's 0.27 tally was the third lowest of the season - yet, Arsenal nearly failed to win. A bonkers afternoon."

Story of the match in stats...