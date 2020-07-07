Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE!

HOW THINGS STANDAll roads lead to fifth place, as they say - right? Well it's certainly the case for tonight's two teams although for differing reasons. Arsenal have won their last four games in all competitions with just one goal conceded - and that was in the FA Cup - and has seen them surge into seventh, six points behind Man Utd in fifth. For Leicester, their first restart win came against Crystal Palace last time out but they could be in fourth by the time this evening's game kicks off if Chelsea manage to hold on for a win against Roy Hodgson's side.It would still give them a three points gap over United though and even if the Foxes were to lose tonight and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-form team were to beat Aston Villa on Thursday to go level on 58 points, Leicester would likely cling onto that fourth spot with a superior goal difference. That 9-0 win against Southampton could be more important than they realise come the end of the season!