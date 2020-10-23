Arsenal vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off 7.15pm.

Team news

Arsenal will be hopeful of having Willian and Dani Ceballos fit and available for Sunday's Premier League visit of Leicester.

The pair had minor knocks - Willian (calf) and Ceballos (ankle) - and were not risked for the 2-1 Europa League win at Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

The Gunners made six changes in Austria and the likes of Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, introduced as a substitute in Vienna, are expected to return, while Rob Holding (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are absent through injury.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful Jamie Vardy will be fit for the trip to the Emirates.

The striker has missed the last two games with a calf problem and will be assessed ahead of Sunday.

Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans (both groin) remain sidelined, Daniel Amartey (thigh) is out and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) is likely to be available by the end of November.

How to follow

This fixture just screams low scoring.

Mikel Arteta is without question a shrewd cookie and is getting the best out of the players at his disposal. But I'm yet to fully buy into the long-term prospects of this controlled style of football that doesn't result in many big chances being created. For example, only Crystal Palace and West Brom have had fewer shots than Arsenal this season. And as Adam Bate wrote earlier this season regarding shot data: "The reality is that shot volume matters. It is an excellent predictor of future performance, far more so than conversion rates."

A developing angle to keep in mind too is the drop off in the performance levels of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in front of goal. In four matches since signing his new deal, he's yet to find the net and his expected goals data is also underperforming against his usual standard.

Meanwhile, Leicester could still be without their four best players for this one, with Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy, who could pass a fitness test, all in the treatment room. It's certainly affecting their attacking prowess. Against West Ham, they mustered just an expected goal figure of 0.57 and followed that up with a 0.61 return in the defeat to Aston Villa.

At the prices, I'm happy to side with a goalless draw, which would be the first 0-0 in an Arsenal home league game for exactly four years!

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 27 home meetings with Leicester in all competitions (W20 D7), since a 0-2 loss in September 1973.

Leicester have played more Premier League away games against Arsenal without ever winning than they have vs any other opponent in the competition (14 - D2 L12). The Foxes 1-1 draw at the Emirates last season ended a run of 12 straight away league losses against the Gunners.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League home games (W9 D2), after losing their final three at the Emirates in 2019. However, one of those failures to win in this run was against Leicester in July.

Arsenal haven't lost any of their last 32 Premier League home games in the month of October (W26 D6) since a 1-2 loss against Blackburn in 2002. Only Manchester United (42 in November) and Chelsea (33 in March) are on longer current unbeaten home runs in a specific month in the competition.

Leicester have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing three in a row in February 2019 under Claude Puel. However, the Foxes have won their last two league games on the road by an aggregate score of 8-2.

