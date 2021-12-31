Arsenal vs Manchester City: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Man City in the Premier League on January 1; kick-off 12.30pm

Team news

Arsenal will again be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Saturday's Premier League visit of leaders Manchester City.

The striker has been absent since a disciplinary breach saw him dropped and stripped of the captaincy and he has been allowed to leave early to link up with Gabon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be watching from home having tested positive for Covid-19, while defensive quartet Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all missed the 5-0 Boxing Day win at Norwich after contracting coronavirus.

City defender Kyle Walker could return after missing the last four matches.

Riyad Mahrez sat out against Brentford in midweek and is set to start his last game before departing for the African Cup of Nations.

John Stones and Rodri are still doubts, as is Joao Cancelo after he was assaulted during a burglary at his home.

● Arsenal have lost their last nine Premier League games against Manchester City since a 2-2 draw in April 2017 - it's their longest ever losing run against an opponent in their league history.

● Man City have won each of their last four away league games against Arsenal, by an aggregate score of 9-0. It's as many victories as the Citizens had picked up in their previous 50 league visits to Highbury/Emirates Stadium combined (W4 D14 L32).

● Arsenal have failed to score in their last five Premier League games against Man City - only against Chelsea (6 between 2013 and 2016) and Liverpool (6 between 1997 and 2000) have the Gunners failed to score in more consecutive league games against an opponent.

● Manchester City have opened the scoring in the first 15 minutes in all five of their Premier League away games against Arsenal under manager Pep Guardiola, netting in the first two minutes in each of the last two seasons.

● Arsenal have only lost one of their last 10 Premier League games on New Year's Day (W8 D1), going down 2-0 at Southampton in 2015. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in 11 New Year's Day games (W9 D2) since a 2-1 loss against Tottenham in 1985.