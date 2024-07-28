Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United: Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro both suffer injuries during pre-season friendly

Manchester United should know the extent of the injuries to Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro within 48 hours after the pair both had to be substituted in the first half of the 2-1 pre-season defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles.

Hojlund had given United a 10th-minute lead when he latched onto Marcus Rashford's pass to power a shot through Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

The Denmark striker also turned an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross wide from close range but then suffered a muscle injury after just 15 minutes, forcing his withdrawal.

The 18-year-old defender Yoro, who only joined United from Lille for £52m earlier this month, went down and needed lengthy treatment, before he too called it a day.

"We have to wait 24 hours and then we will hopefully know more," Ten Hag told MUTV.

"We were very careful, especially with Leny. It is disappointing he had to come off but let's be positive and see what comes out."

The usual procedure is to wait after 24 hours for any swelling to dissipate and then do a scan for a more accurate assessment.

Hojlund seemed to indicate to the medical team that he had a hamstring issue after a sprint shortly after showing superior pace and physicality to score the opening goal.

Yoro limped off after lengthy treatment and there looked to be more concern around his injury.

Speaking to the press afterwards, defender Jonny Evans reflected on the concerns over Hojlund and Yoro, saying: "Obviously, you don't want any injuries, especially in pre-season.

"You know one of the biggest things you're trying to avoid while also getting fit at the same time. Injuries are hopefully not too bad, but we'll see, probably see tomorrow, I'm sure.

"Muscle injuries aren't great either. But. I actually don't know Rasmus. I think he sort of hinted at his hamstring. I'm not sure about it."

Analysis: Will Ten Hag's bad luck ever turn?

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

Erik ten Hag had already warned that this new season would be down to the "survival of the fittest".

Given the spate of injuries that severely undermined any signs of progress last season, the loss of two senior players in a fairly innocuous manner less than three weeks before United's opening Premier League game against Fulham at Old Trafford on 16 August, the Dutchman questioning whether his luck will ever turn.

Hojlund headed straight down the tunnel while Yoro seemed to be in quite some discomfort.

After Victor Lindelof was ruled out with a minor injury, 20-year-old Rhys Bennett - who spent parts of last season on loan at Stockport - partnered Harry Maguire after Yoro's substitution.

The setbacks scuppered a bright start in the SoFi Stadium and Ten Hag was also enraged by Gabriel Jesus' equaliser believing it ought to have been disallowed for offside.

Gabriel Martinelli then turned inside 17-year-old full-back James Scanlon to score the winner - but it will be those high profile losses that will concern Ten Hag the most.

United did succeed in a pre-arranged penalty shoot-out that followed full-time in Los Angeles, with Jadon Sancho scoring the winning spot-kick to seal a 4-3 victory.

Mason Mount also looked bright as he attempts to kick-start his United career following lengthy periods on the sidelines during his debut campaign.

Arteta praises Arsenal spirit after comeback win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised his team's spirit after fighting back to defeat United in California.

"It was a test," Arteta said. "There are not three points but there are a lot of things on the table and you could see that.

"I think both teams were the same. Man Utd competed at the highest level as well and that's what you want, you want to get well-prepared for the matches we have in the league and in the Champions League. You need to have a good understanding of where your team is as quickly as possible."

"There are obviously different layers and different things that we have to improve and get better at, but I think we have good foundations at the moment.

"The spirit is good, the way the boys are working and applying themselves, that will that they have to compete and win is there, and I've tried to maximise the last two weeks to give them the best possible foundation."

On Jesus' pre-season form, the Arsenal boss added: "He looks really good, he looks really sharp. He's changed a lot of things over the summer and he's come back in top condition again.

"When you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation we don't have a player and he needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him. He's realised that and I'm really happy with what he's shown today again. You can see by the way he looks, the way he's moving and you can see in his eyes that there's a spark there."

