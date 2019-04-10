Arsenal vs Napoli preview: Unai Emery says Arsenal 'need to win' home leg

Unai Emery admits Arsenal "need to win" their Europa League quarter-final first-leg meeting with Napoli at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday given their poor record away from home.

The Gunners have won only five Premier League away games all season and have lost their last two away Europa League knockout games, having to turn around ties against BATE Borisov and Rennes to set up a last-eight meeting with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Emery knows the pressure will be on to secure a positive result to take to Italy for the second leg next week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dons a mask to celebrate his second goal against Rennes

He said: "We are going to play at home with our supporters and we know we need to win.

"Our first target is to win, but also we don't want to concede chances for them to score. That's important. We know they have good players and also have had good performances in the season.

"It's going to be a very good game, and away, between us because we have two teams of very good players."

Ancelotti, winner of three Champions League titles as a manager with Real Madrid and AC MIlan, has guided Napoli to second in Serie A behind Juventus.

"I have respect for every coach and I think Ancelotti is top," added Emery. "He has experience in all countries and his career as a coach is amazing."

Ancelotti has also warned his side against complacency, especially in defence following recent performances.

Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw with Genoa on Saturday, and were reduced to ten men after just 28 minutes at the San Paolo Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a manager

"We're defending badly at the moment, even when it was 11 against 10, and that means we cannot control the game," said Ancelotti.

"If you control the game, you don't allow counter-attacks, you don't let the opposition to turn and run at you.

"It's an alarm bell, certainly, because if we play like this in London, then we're in trouble."

Team news

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka face late fitness tests ahead of Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Napoli.

Defender Koscielny and midfielder Xhaka have been struggling with respective foot and groin injuries.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Laurent Koscielny (L) and Granit Xhaka (R)

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started on the bench in Arsenal's last two fixtures - Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Everton and the 2-0 victory over Newcastle - has been struggling with illness.

Emery said: "He had a small problem and he has been taking antibiotics because he is sick.

"That is the reason he didn't start the last two matches."

Napoli will have highly-rated defender Kalidou Koulibaly back after he missed his side's last European game through suspension.

Amadou Diawara and Raul Albiol are carrying injuries, while David Ospina - on loan from Arsenal - suffered a head injury last month. He was eligible to play against his parent club.

Lorenzo Insigne and Faouzi Ghoulam both returned to the Napoli squad at the weekend.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the late equaliser against Sassuolo

Opta stats

Arsenal and Napoli have faced off just twice before in Europe - home and away in the group stages of the Champions League in 2013-14. Arsenal defeated the Italian side 2-0 at the Emirates, before losing by the same scoreline at the Stadio San Paolo.

Arsenal have reached the quarter final stages of European competition in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09/2009-10 in the Champions League. The Gunners knocked out CSKA Moscow at this stage of the Europa League last season (6-3 on agg.) before falling to Atletico Madrid in the semi finals.

Napoli have reached the quarter finals of the UEFA Cup/Europa League for the third time in their history. They fell at the semi final stage in 2014-15, but won the competition in 1988-89 with a side featuring Diego Maradona.

Arsenal have been beaten just once in their last 17 home games in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (W12 D4) - losing 1-2 to Östersunds FK in the last 32 in 2017-18.

Napoli have never beaten an English side away from home in European competition (P8 W0 D1 L7) - they have previously lost in such games against Burnley, Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Charlie's prediction

Our home form is excellent, so I am pretty confident when we play at home. I haven't been confident and never will be with this team defensively. They don't know how to defend.

Napoli are not brilliant. They had a draw at home at the weekend and are second in Serie A, but are not as strong as they used to be. Unai Emery - please just play Aubameyang and Lacazette. He said how they are a strong combination but he is not playing them together. I don't get the decision to play Elneny and Mkhitaryan.

Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ramsey and Ozil must start together on Thursday, and if they do, Arsenal will win.

Charlie predicts: 3-1