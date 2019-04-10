Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka doubts for Napoli visit

0:58 Unai Emery says Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final tie against Napoli is Unai Emery says Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final tie against Napoli is

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka face late fitness tests ahead of Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Napoli.

Defender Koscielny and midfielder Xhaka have been struggling with foot and groin injuries respectively.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Laurent Koscielny (L) and Granit Xhaka (R)

Gunners boss Unai Emery told his pre-match press conference: "We are going to assess tomorrow, they are improving and trained today with us."

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started on the bench in Arsenal's last two fixtures - Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Everton and the 2-0 victory over Newcastle on April 1 - has been struggling with illness.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been battling illness

Emery explained: "He had a small problem and he has been taking antibiotics because he is sick.

"That is the reason he didn't start the last two matches."

Emery warned his side not to underestimate their last-eight opponents, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti returns to London with Napoli

When asked how he views the tie, Emery replied: "I think 50/50. Napoli has a big history, like us. They are second in the [Serie A] table after Juventus.

"They are playing very well. They come from the Champions League whether they had a strong group with Liverpool and PSG. They were competitive in this group.

"I know it is going to be very difficult for us. We will have confidence but we know we need to be very consistent in two matches.

"I think [Carlo] Ancelotti is top, he has experience in all countries and his career as a coach is amazing."