Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle: Declan Rice's stunning strike clinches Champions League qualification for Gunners

Arsenal secured their place in next season's Champions League as Declan Rice's superb strike gave them a 1-0 victory over third-placed Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

Rice struck the winner early in the second half when he found the bottom corner with a curling, first-time finish from the edge of the box after being picked out by Martin Odegaard.

The win puts them five points clear of Newcastle and means they are all but certain to finish second, even if Manchester City win their game in hand, thanks to their superior goal difference.

It might have been a different story, though, if not for a string of superb saves from David Raya early in the first half.

Player ratings Arsenal: Raya (8), White (7), Saliba (6), Kiwior (8), Lewis-Skelly (7), Partey (7), Rice (8), Odegaard (7), Saka (7), Trossard (7), Martinelli (7).



Subs: Calafiori (7), Havertz (6), Tierney (n/a), Jorginho (n/a).



Newcastle: Pope (7), Schar (7), Botman (6), Burn (7), Murphy (6), Tonali (6), Bruno (7), Livramento (6), Barnes (6), Wilson (5), Gordon (5).



Subs: Osula (6), Krafth (6), Miley (6), Willock (6).



Player of the Match: Declan Rice

Bruno Guimaraes was first to be denied by the Arsenal goalkeeper, who clawed away the rebound then parried an effort from Tino Livramento before pushing a deflected Harvey Barnes shot around the post at full-stretch.

Raya's best was still to come though, as he pulled off a brilliant double save to deny Newcastle centre-backs Dan Burn and Sven Botman following a corner moments after the Barnes effort.

Newcastle, looking for a fourth consecutive win against Arsenal, continued to cause problems for the hosts in the first half but couldn't find a killer touch without Alexander Isak, who was absent with a groin injury.

As in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal were much improved after the break and their bright start to the half was rewarded when Anthony Gordon lost possession in Newcastle territory and Bukayo Saka and Odegaard combined to tee up Rice to sweep home his ninth goal of the season.

Arsenal, for whom Kai Havertz returned from injury as a substitute, almost doubled their lead when Ben White sent a long-range effort just past the post and there were chances for Newcastle too, with substitute Joe Willock blasting an angled shot narrowly over.

Image: Fabian Schar and Gabriel Martinelli battle for the ball

The defeat leaves Eddie Howe's side with work to do to secure a Champions League spot of their own when they host Everton on the final day next weekend, with only a point currently separating them in third and Nottingham Forest in seventh.

Analysis: Rice and Raya key to victory

It was fitting that Declan Rice and David Raya were the match-winners for Arsenal. They have been their best players this season.

Rice has been a revelation in the No 8 role and the numbers show that. His total of nine goals is the highest of his career. Many of them, today's included, have been spectacular.

There have been 10 assists for him too, and plenty more besides. Rice has taken on more attacking responsibility but he is still key to Mikel Arteta's side out of possession.

Image: Declan Rice scored with a super strike against Newcastle

In a season in which so many others have broken down with injuries, he has provided some much-needed robustness and consistency.

So too has Raya. He was outstanding against Newcastle, his saves giving Arsenal the platform they needed to go on and win the game. It was not the first time.

Odegaard: We need to feel pain of this season

Speaking to the Emirates Stadium crowd before the players' lap of appreciation, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said Arsenal will come back stronger next season.

"We can be very proud of what we've done," he said. "We had a great run in the Champions League and had a great experience there.

"We just have to take all the experiences with us into next season and make sure we come back better.

"Those [Real Madrid games] are the nights we live for, the stadium was on fire and a great game. Hopefully we can have many more moments like that next season.

"We want to say thank you for the support, we feel the love here. We have to take all the good and bad experiences from next season, feel the pain of not winning and take it into next season."

Rice's attacking threat - Opta stats

Declan Rice's winner was his 19th goal involvement in all competitions this season (nine goals, 10 assists), with only Bukayo Saka (25) having a hand in more for Arsenal this term.

Arsenal's opener was their first goal in four meetings with Newcastle in all competitions this season, with what was their 52nd shot against the Magpies.

Arsenal have won 36 Premier League games against Newcastle, with no side beating the Magpies more often in the competition's history (Liverpool also 36).

Newcastle had five shots on target in the opening 17 minutes of this match, but didn't manage another one for the rest of the game.

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Arsenal's David Raya (13).

Story of the match in stats...

