Arsenal vs Newcastle preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Arsenal

Newcastle United Sunday 16th February 4:00pm

Team news

Arsenal will continue to be without January recruits Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari when they host Newcastle.

The match on Sunday will come too soon for Mari, who is expected to join the squad in the next week or so, while Soares will have to wait longer and is yet to return to training.

Kieran Tierney will also miss out with a long-term shoulder injury, although manager Mikel Arteta could have Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson back in contention after they both had thigh problems.

Image: Pablo Mari will not be in the Arsenal squad on Sunday

Newcastle striker Joelinton is fit to take his place in the squad for the trip to north London.

The £40m Brazilian was unable to continue after scoring his third goal of the season in the FA Cup fourth-round replay victory at Oxford on February 4 but has recovered from a rib problem in time to feature.

Fellow frontmen Dwight Gayle (hamstring) and Yoshinori Muto (hip) are back in training but unlikely to travel, while Andy Carroll (hip) remains on the sidelines along with defenders Emil Krafth (ankle), Jetro Willems (knee), Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey (all hamstring).

How to follow

Opta stats

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against Newcastle, losing the other 1-2 at St James' Park in April 2018.

Newcastle have lost each of their last seven Premier League away games against Arsenal, since winning 1-0 at the Emirates thanks to an Andy Carroll goal in November 2010.

Arsenal have dropped nine points from winning positions in home Premier League games this season - only in 2001-02 (14) and 2004-05 (11) have they lost more at home in a single campaign in the competition.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W1 D3), last having a longer run without defeat in the competition between April-May 2016 (6 games).

Newcastle are averaging 9.9 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their lowest average in a season in the competition we have on record (since 1997-98).

Arsenal haven't lost a home league match in February since 2006, when West Ham became the last side to beat the Gunners at Highbury. They've won 20 and drawn five of their 25 such games since.

Charlie's prediction

It has been an intriguing break for Arsenal. For the first time, Mikel Arteta can go and properly work with the players for an extended period of time. He is still trying to get his point across but Arsenal are more together and more understanding of what is expected of them, in terms of the commitment and togetherness.

It is not bang on though. They are becoming a side that is hard to beat but Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still do not have the balance right in terms of scoring goals. People will question about whether Aubameyang likes playing on left. Lacazette also has no confidence at the moment, but let's hope it is more positive after the break. The unity and organisation at the back is still key, while we will have fresh players once more.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been very good away from home under Steve Bruce. He will go to frustrate Arsenal and will look to counter-attack with Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, who has improved a lot.

It will be a tough afternoon, but Arsenal seem to have some drive back. The negative could be waiting around for Aubameyang and Lacazette to kick back into form. Gabriel Martinelli has been in great form, but we need to start seeing more from Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners are not good enough to make the top four, but they must have a go at it. For that reason they will be firing and up for this game in order to come away with the three points.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)